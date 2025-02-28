Dr Hilary Jones reveals the 'simple' alternatives to BMI for working out if you're a healthy weight

It might be one of the most used health metrics in the world, but experts are slowly turning away from BMI as the go-to for working out if someone is a healthy weight. Instead, they are using simpler alternatives that are perhaps also more reliable.

Body Mass Index (BMI) measurements have been the standard way to work out if someone is a healthy weight for decades. If you've ever had your weight and height measured together at the doctor's, it's likely been used to work out your BMI. Having a score between 18.5 to 24.9 would suggest you're 'healthy', with 25 to 29.9 being considered 'overweight'.

However, the question of whether BMI is outdated has been raised repeatedly in recent years. On the sofa with fellow GP Dr Amir Khan and host Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine, GP Dr Hilary Jones spoke at length about healthy weight loss - including the two "ideal" exercises for losing weight. He also raised a key issue with using BMI as a measurement: it doesn't account for muscle mass, which weighs more than fat, so many people may be incorrectly told they are 'overweight'.

Instead of BMI, Dr Jones said he preferred to use "simpler" methods with his patients - namely, the waist-to-hip (WHR) ratio or waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) measurements. "BMI is often used as the standard but it has its faults, it's not always accurate," he said.

"I prefer simpler things like the hip-waist ratio or, even simpler, the height-waist ratio. If your weight is more than half your height then you're overweight."

He also said weight was a complex, highly personal topic needing a more nuanced approach than just using BMI. "[Weight] impinges on people's self-esteem and how they feel in themselves, whether they are anxious or depressed, the relationship with food that they have, how people judge them and look at them, about attractiveness, sexuality, but also health," he said, noting that having a higher body fat percentage is linked to higher rates of heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers.

Want to know how to work the height-waist ratio out for yourself? Woman&home spoke to Dr Charlotte Norton, the chief medical officer of The Slimming Clinic.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are the alternatives to BMI?

The WHtR is a measurement which compares your waist to your height to estimate how much fat you have around your waist, Dr Norton says. It’s calculated by taking the measurement from your waist at its smallest point (usually where your belly button is) and dividing that figure by your height. She says a healthy WHtR is one which is 0.5 or lower. “A WHtR between 0.5 and 0.59 is considered an increased risk of heart disease and other health problems. A WHtR of 0.6 or above is considered a high risk,” she explains.

The waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) mentioned by Dr Jones on Lorraine is the circumference of your waist divided by the circumference of your hips. Dr Norton says: “In order to calculate your WHR you should measure your waist at the smallest part and then measure your hips at the widest part. Divide your waist measurement by your hip measurement.”

She explains that a WHR of 0.80 or lower is healthy for women, and of 0.95 or lower for men. A WHR above 1.0 will increase your risk of issues such as diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver disease, she adds.

These two metrics can be more useful ways of looking at your weight as BMI doesn’t give any information about where the fat is located on the body as well, which means it doesn't give the full picture as weight is more detrimental in certain areas for both men and women. "Having increased weight around the waist is more risk to health than having it distributed across your body,” says Dr Norton.

As with all health measurements, weight measurements need to be examined alongside other health screenings like checks for high blood pressure and blood glucose levels. If you meet the requirements, many of these are done as part of the NHS Health Check.

If you’re concerned about your weight you should seek advice from your GP.

Why is it important to know your weight range?

It’s nothing new to say that our diets and more sedentary lifestyles are leading to increased levels of obesity. This can obviously have a significant impact on our health and put us at more risk of developing serious diseases and health conditions. Having some awareness of where your weight is on a scale and whether you need to lose or gain weight can help you avoid these health problems.

For those who are overweight, this could include Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some types of cancer or stroke. If you’re underweight, you may be more at risk of some cardiovascular diseases as well, along with a weakened immune system, osteoporosis, and vitamin deficiency.