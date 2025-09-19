I’m a Peloton instructor - this is the treadmill workout I recommend to build fitness and strength as a beginner

When you think of Peloton, you'll probably think of cycling, but the treadmill workouts have soared in popularity over the last few years. It's hardly surprising, given that running is one of the most popular sports in the world.

However, many women are put off running as a beginner, with widespread misinformation telling us that it's guaranteed to damage our hips and knees, or that it's not possible after menopause.

Someone who proves this isn't true is Susie Chan. As well as being a Peloton Tread instructor, Susie is an endurance runner who made headlines in 2016 when she set a world record for the longest distance run on a treadmill in 12 hours. She's also a four-time Marathon des Sables finisher and the first European female to finish all three Badwater races, some of the most challenging races in the world.

But after picking up running for the first time in her 30s, Susie knows what it takes to start running from scratch. Her advice? To keep things interesting. "Variety is the spice of life, and so I suggest mixing things up with treadmill workouts. Endurance (steady state runs) should always be the building block, but to add texture, elevation and speed work, intervals, tempo or progression runs can be added in," she says.

One way to do this is through incline running on a treadmill. "Adding incline to your treadmill workout is a great way to build strength as you are working a little bit harder to get up the gradient, and you can do this in either a walk or a run," she says.

"If you're running on an incline, it's an excellent way to improve speed, as you grow stronger on the uphill, and this will translate to flat speed. If you are training for something specific (a race), then the chances are it won't be fully flat, so a little incline will help you to prepare," she says. "It also adds a bit of variety to your workout, and it's a good way to build your cardio fitness."

Here's what your next incline treadmill workout could look like...

Incline running on a treadmill - 3 workouts to try

12-3-30

The 12-3-30 was all over social media a few years ago. The workout involves setting your incline on a treadmill or walking pad to level 12, speed to 3 miles per hour, and walking for 30 minutes.

Created by fitness influencer Lauren Giraldo, it's a moderate but low-impact walking workout designed to elevate heart rate and improve cardiovascular fitness.

If you do it five times a week, you'll also be reaching the NHS-recommended 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week. Win.

10-minute incline workout

To get started, try an indoor walking workout or running session, taking the inclines as suggested below and at a speed of your choosing. This workout is suitable for anyone, from running newcomers to those training for a marathon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time (mins) Incline (%) Speed (mph) 0 to 2 (warm-up) 3 Walking or light running 2 to 3 5 Walking or light running 3 to 4 4 Walking or running 4 to 5 9 As above 5 to 6 5 As above 6 to 7 7 As above 7 to 8 10 As above 8 to 9 4 As above 9 to 10 (cool down) 1 Walking or light running

20-minute incline workout for beginners

The simplest way to do incline running on a treadmill is to set your machine to at least 3% and try to complete your normal endurance run.

However, adding in some intervals, like with this beginner's run, can make all the difference and boost strength, endurance, and cardiovascular fitness more efficiently. Here's one to try...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time (mins) Incline (%) Speed 0 to 3 (warm-up) 1 3.5 3 to 6 (start running) 1 5 6 to 8 (1st hill) 3 5 8 to 10 (recovery) 1 4.5 10 to 12 (2nd hill) 4 4.5 12 to 14 (recovery) 1 4.5 14 to 16 (3rd hill) 5 4.5 16 to 20 (cool down) 0 4 to 3

30-minute rolling hills

Rolling hills are a very popular type of incline workout that also uses interval training. As Susie says, intervals are one way to improve your fitness as they involve switching periods of work with rest, firing up your cardiovascular system and lungs.

Intervals can be a run or a way to do walking as a workout, and it can be a great way to improve your fitness if you already have a few miles under your belt. Here's how to do it as a running workout:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time (mins) Incline (%) Speed (mph) 0 to 5 (warm-up) 1 4 to 5 5 to 7 (1st rolling hill) 3 5.5 7 to 9 (recovery) 1 5.5 9 to 11 (2nd rolling hill) 5 5.5 11 to 13 (recovery) 1 5.5 13 to 15 (3rd rolling hill) 6 5.5 15 to 17 (recovery) 1 5.5 17 to 20 (challenge) 4 6 20 to 23 (recovery) 1 5.5 23 to 26 (steady run) 2 or 3 6 26 to 28 (slow down) 1 5 28 to 30 (cool down) 0 3

How long should you run on an incline?

For beginners, Susie recommends starting with a 10 to 20-minute incline walk or run and going from there. "You need to bear in mind, the steeper the incline, the more it will affect your pace," she says, so expect to move slower than usual.

The key to building fitness is to start slow. There are benefits to slow running in itself, so begin with what you can do now - be that running for 20 minutes or less than 10 - and push yourself a little more every week.

Tips for treadmill running