Save your knees - an expert trainer says these 3 exercises boost strength and mobility just like squats

The lower body is the foundation we sit on. Whether it's climbing the stairs at home, standing up from a chair, or running for the train, we use our legs, glutes, and core muscles more than any others. So, it makes sense to look after them with plenty of leg and glute exercises.

"Lower-body strength is absolutely crucial for maintaining balance and stability, which significantly reduces the risk of falls and injuries that affect a person’s quality of life. It can also help improve and maintain mobility, so we can continue to perform day-to-day activities," says Paulina Składanowska, a certified personal trainer and Les Mills UK Trainer.

While learning how to do a squat is a great way to boost lower-body strength, it's not an exercise for everyone. Trying to do squats with tight hips, poor ankle mobility, weak glutes, or a lack of know-how is going to lead to discomfort at best and possible injury at worst.

Luckily, there are plenty of other exercises you can do that target the glutes, core, and legs instead. I asked Paulina to give us the lowdown on her favourite ones.

1. Single-leg balance

Balance exercise One leg stand - YouTube Watch On

The single-leg balance may appear simple, but it's a great exercise for boosting strength in the lower body and core muscles while improving balance.

"It can be done literally everywhere, even while standing in the queue or talking on the phone to a friend, and it's incredible at working the legs, activating the core, and improving ankle and knee stability, all of which are important for walking, running, and jumping," says Składanowska.

How to do the single-leg balance:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Lift one foot off the floor and keep the other (supporting) knee soft.

Brace your belly and squeeze your glutes.

Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

Switch sides and repeat the exercise for 8 to 12 repetitions.

Expert tip: Missing the burn with this exercise? Try wearing one of the best weighted vests for added resistance on the lower body, or close your eyes while doing the exercise to challenge your balance.

2. Glute bridge

How to do a glute bridge | Bupa Health - YouTube Watch On

As one of the more effective glute exercises, the glute bridge is a great addition to any lower-body workout, whether it's classic strength training at home or a weighted Pilates workout. It targets the gluteus maximus, the largest muscle in the buttocks, and one that's essential for building strong glutes.

As well as better mobility, balance and strength, strong glutes mean "support for the lower back, taking pressure off it, which may help reduce or even prevent lower back pain," says the trainer.

Here's how to do a glute bridge:

Lie down on your yoga mat with your knees bent, heels close to your buttocks.

Lift your hips towards the ceiling, actively squeezing the glutes.

Try not to arch your back.

Hold your hips up for 1 to 2 seconds.

Return to the floor, maintaining the hold on your glutes.

Repeat the exercise for 8 to 12 repetitions.

Expert tip: If you want to make this exercise harder, try resting a dumbbell at the front of your hips. This will load up your glutes and make the workout feel harder. You can also use resistance bands.

If you're feeling unstable on your feet, the clamshell exercise is very similar, and you can do it from the comfort of your yoga mat.

3. Crab walk

"I'm always happy to have this exercise in my classes as it's by far one of my favourite ways to move," says Składanowska. "It engages multiple muscle groups in the body, including the hips, glutes, and legs. It's also excellent for improving balance and stability, as the body is forced to stabilise while moving from side to side."

To do the crab walk, you'll need a short resistance band. Wrap it around your legs just above the knee before stepping out.

Here's how to do the crab walk:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, the resistance band sitting just above your knees.

Step your feet outside hip-width (or wider), bend the knees and sit the hips back a little.

Drive the knees out in line with the toes.

Take 4 to 8 small steps to one side and then the other side.

Expert tip: To make this one harder, simply bend your knees more. "The more you bend the knees, the more challenging the exercise becomes," says the trainer.