5 signs your mouth is sending a 'health warning', revealed by Dr Amir Khan

Dr Amir Khan, a GP and ITV's medical expert, took to Instagram to share just why it's so important to check your mouth for any unusual symptoms.

The doctor, who is also woman&home's resident GP, says other conditions, including cardiovascular disease, vitamin deficiencies, and even cancer, can manifest in the mouth.

"Our mouths aren't just for chatting and chewing," he says. "They can reveal early signs of serious health problems."

A post shared by Dr Amir Khan GP (@doctoramirkhan) A photo posted by on

1. Bleeding gums

It might seem obvious, but bleeding gums are not normal. What may not be as obvious is that bleeding gums are not just a sign of gum disease or your electric toothbrush working overtime. They can indicate a few other potential health issues, including cardiovascular problems.

"It could be gingivitis or periodontitis, but research links long-term gum inflammation to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke," he says. "Inflammation in the gums can spread via the bloodstream and affect blood vessels."

2. White patches or ulcers that won’t heal

White patches or ulcers in the mouth can be a symptom of several health conditions, including oral cancer, immune issues, or vitamin deficiencies.

"It might be trauma or thrush, but persistent lesions can be a sign of oral cancer," he says.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The risk of oral cancer is higher if you drink alcohol regularly, smoke, or have HPV, so it's always worth getting your symptoms checked out by a doctor.

3. Dry mouth

Dry mouth is very common for many people, and especially for women going through menopause. However, it can also "be a sign of diabetes or an autoimmune condition", says Dr Khan.

"If you constantly feel parched or need water through the night, it could be more than just dehydration,” he says.

A dry mouth is common among people with Type 2 diabetes as high blood sugar reduces saliva production. It could also be a sign of a condition called sjögren’s syndrome, where the immune system attacks the saliva and tear glands, and they stop producing fluid. In turn, this dryness can increase your risk of tooth decay and other infections.

4. A pale or smooth tongue

A healthy tongue is pink, rough, and moist. If your tongue is looking paler in colour, has a smoother texture, or feels sore, it's a sign that something's up.

"This could be iron, vitamin B12, or folic acid deficiency," says Dr Khan. "[These] can all affect the tongue and cause burning, soreness, or a change in texture."

It could also be anaemia, he adds, but all are signs that a change in diet or absorption might need investigating.

5. Cracks in the corners of your mouth

This is more than just a sign of dry skin. "This could be a nutrient deficiency or fungal infection," the doctor says.

"Those painful cracks or sores at the edge of your lips might be caused by a fungal infection, but they're also a classic sign of iron or B vitamin deficiency. It's more common in people with diabetes or a weakened immune system," he notes.

What's the link between menopause and dry mouth?

One of the most common menopause symptoms is dry mouth. As oestrogen levels decline, it can cause a loss in bone density, leading to tooth pain, loose teeth and gum disease.

Bruxism (clenching the jaw) is also very common among women going through perimenopause, and it can be linked to anxiety, stress and menopausal insomnia. It can damage your teeth by wearing down the enamel, flattening your teeth, and even causing them to become loose.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to protect your teeth and improve your oral health. If in doubt about what to do, book an appointment with your dentist.