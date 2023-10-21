Can menopause cause insomnia? If you're having sleepless nights, this is what a doctor wants you to know

Can menopause cause insomnia? If you're lying awake tossing and turning, unable to sleep, it's a question you may be asking. While there are many uncomfortable symptoms of menopause that differ from person to person, the impact of changing hormones on our sleep is often reported as one of the worst.

Insomnia not only makes day-to-day life difficult, what with its impact on our brain's ability to concentrate, stress response, and pain thresholds, it can actually make some symptoms of menopause worse. With a lack of good quality sleep comes a higher chance of mood swings, anxiety, and rapid temperature changes.

However, there is something you can do about it. Here, we speak to a doctor and a sleep specialist to get down to the bottom of one of the most frustrating menopause symptoms out there and find out how best to tackle it, so you can sleep better from tonight onwards.

Can menopause cause insomnia?

The short answer is yes. Unfortunately, insomnia is quite a common symptom of perimenopause and menopause. As well as having a knock-on effect and leading to other symptoms flaring up, the insomnia may be caused by other symptoms. As Dr Clare Spencer, a GP and menopause specialist, explains, "Broken sleep can be directly connected to some of the physical symptoms of the menopause. You may be woken up by joint pains or hot flushes and night sweats, for example, or you might need to get up in the middle of the night to go to the loo more frequently."

You may also simply find that your sleep is directly affected by the fluctuating and falling hormone levels.

It's important to point out that there may be other reasons you might be struggling to sleep too, such as stress or anxiety, but if you’re experiencing other menopausal symptoms it may be the cause of your insomnia.

While it may not help you sleep better, it may be helpful to know that if you're experiencing insomnia during menopause, you're not alone. According to data provided by the homeware brand Dunelm, two-thirds of women said that menopausal insomnia has had a negative impact on their emotional wellbeing. Even more interestingly, the research revealed that the most common time menopausal women wake up through the night is 3:29 a.m, proving just how disruptive hormonal changes can be for our sleep schedule.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just physical symptoms however that can cause insomnia and steal away your sleep. "Psychological symptoms, such as anxiety and increased stress, can leave you tossing and turning and we know that sleep is affected by low mood and depression as well,” Dr Spencer adds.

Should you already suffer from a pre-existing sleep condition such as sleep apnoea or even restless legs, then there is also a chance that menopause will worsen it.

If you have any concerns about your sleep or menopause symptoms, consult your doctor as they will be able to suggest the best route forward.

Dr Clare Spencer Social Links Navigation Menopause Specialist and NHS GP As a co-founder of My Menopause Centre and member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the British Menopause Society, Dr Spencer is an experienced specialist when it comes to all things perimenopause and menopause.

How long does menopause insomnia last?

Similar to all other symptoms of menopause, it is completely dependent on the individual as to how long something will last. As Sammy Margo, a psychotherapist and sleep expert at Dreams, says, “For some women, insomnia may be a temporary issue, lasting a few months to a couple of years during the perimenopausal and early postmenopausal stages.”

It can also be the case that insomnia and other sleep disturbances might persist for an even longer period and into the postmenopausal years, should they not be properly addressed and treated. So if you’re wondering how to deal with sleep deprivation or perhaps asking yourself why do I keep waking up early on a regular basis, then it's time to speak to a doctor. In the meantime, this is what the experts suggest to try...

Sammy Margo Social Links Navigation Physiotherapist and Sleep Expert Over 25 years ago Sammy Margo set up her physiotherapy practice and has since become a spokesperson for the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy. However, whilst working, Margo discovered her passion for sleep health and went on to write two books for those who are struggling to sleep.

What helps with insomnia during menopause?