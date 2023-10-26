How to clean a Fitbit properly with these 5 easy steps

If you don't know how to clean a Fitbit properly, you're not the only one. But with the new discovery that your smartwatch could be three times dirtier than a toilet seat, it might be high time we learn the best way to give it a deep clean.

They're attached to us all day, through a variety of activities and environments so it shouldn’t be such a shock that even the best Fitbits can get incredibly dirty. Whether it’s running for the bus, your weekly spin class, or even just sitting at your desk, sweat, dirt and dust can very easily get stuck in the device's nooks and crannies.

So much so that a study by TicWatches found that a fitness watch is likely to be three times dirtier than the average toilet seat, with plastic and leather materials being worse for collecting bacteria than metal is. With this in mind, here is the best method for keeping your gadget clean and the build-up of germs at bay.

Why should you clean a Fitbit?

It’s not just your usual amount of dirt and grime that can be found on your device. Even if you have one of the newest Fitbits, unfortunately, some pretty nasty germs can find a home there. "First, they are often worn during sweaty workouts, which can provide a breeding ground for bacteria,” explains Sue Buckland, founder and jewellery expert at Hurleyburley. "Second, they are usually made of materials that are difficult to clean, such as silicone and plastic. And third, they are typically worn for long periods, including during sleep, which can give bacteria more time to multiply."

As mentioned previously, it’s not just the amount of bacteria that can be found but also the harmful nature of the bacteria - especially if you wear a Fitbit on your ankle. Buckland explains how E. coli can be found on sports watches, a bacteria which can cause diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and vomiting. Other bacteria previously found on the devices, such as Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes, can cause infections, strep throat and even scarlet fever in really extreme cases.

"In addition to bacteria, sports watches can also harbour dirt, dust, and other allergens. This can be a problem for people with allergies or asthma, as it can trigger symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing,” says Buckland. That’s why it’s extremely important to know how to clean a Fitbit, just as it's important to know how to clean yoga mats properly and other fitness equipment subject to sweat and grime.

Sue Buckland Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Hurleyburley After starting her luxury jewellery brand, Hurleyburley, over nine years ago Buckland has become an expert on personalised jewellery and accessories. Drawing on her experience as a silversmith, she makes jewellery for women of all ages and recommends the best ways to maintain and care for their pieces.

How to clean a Fitbit

1. Turn your watch off

Before starting the cleaning process, make sure your watch is turned off and not plugged into any charging sockets or stations. Once this is done, it's a good idea to remove any detachable watch bands as it will be easier to clean these separately.

When it comes to the materials you'll need, Buckland recommends a micro fibre cloth, cotton swabs, water, and isopropyl alcohol for disinfecting. Having these will make the process much easier and ensure all those nasty bacteria are tackled properly.

2. Wipe down the exterior

The best first step is using a dry microfibre cloth to try and remove the excess dust and dirt that might be hanging around on the band and screen of your watch. A lot of the surface dirt won't take much to budge so this step reduces the amount of cleaning further down the line.

3. Clean the screen

No matter if you've got the Fitbit Inspire 3 with a small screen or the Fitbit Versa 4 with a larger interface, it's important to give the area a regular clean. After all, your fingers are touching it multiple times throughout the day.

To do this, Buckland recommends dampening a corner of the microfibre cloth with a small amount of fresh water and a soap-free cleanser. In the Fitbit wear and care guide, the manufacturer recommends staying clear of dish soap, hand soap, hand sanitiser, cleaning wipes and household cleaners. These could irritate the skin as well as cause damage to the device.

It's important to be gentle here and make sure to avoid using excessive pressure as there is a chance it could scratch or potentially damage the screen if this step isn't done carefully.

4. Clean the crevices and the buttons

Once the larger parts of the watch have been tackled, it's time to focus on the more intricate and smaller parts. Most branded fitness watches have a mixture of buttons and dials, all of which collect grime in between the fixtures and around their edges. This is not only unhygienic but it can also affect the functioning of your fitness watch too.

To fix this, Buckland says to dampen a cotton swab in some water or isopropyl alcohol and clean around the watch's buttons and crevices. Don't soak the watch face or allow any liquid to enter the device through its ports or openings though.

5. Gently scrub the bands

This step will be much easier and more effective if you can remove the bands from the watch face. More likely than not, the bands will be made of silicone (if you stick with the standard Fitbit Infinity band that comes with the device) or plastic. These are fine to get wet and can be given a more thorough clean.

Submerge the bands in warm soapy water and scrub them with a soft brush. Something like an old toothbrush can do the trick well here as the bristles will help when cleaning the adjustment holes on the strap, which tend to collect dirt more than other parts of the watch. Once cleaned, simply leave the bands to air dry on a towel before reattaching to the watch face.

6. Disinfect the watch

This step in the 'how to clean a Fitbit' process is optional. However, after hearing about the kind of germs that can be found on your Fitbit, you may not want to skip this part. Using some isopropyl alcohol on a damp cloth or cotton swab, wipe down the entire watch including both face and bands. Just make sure the watch is completely dry before re-attaching the bands and switching the device back on.

When cleaning and disinfecting the watch, Buckland warns of the use of any harsh chemicals, abrasive materials or excessive amounts of moisture. These can damage the watch further, weakening its seals and spoiling the finish.

How often should you clean your Fitbit or Apple watch?

It depends - if you're a fan of sweat-inducing exercise like cycling as a workout or running 20 minutes a day, then you'll probably be getting a lot of wear out of your Fitbit. In this case, it will certainly need to be cleaned more often and Buckland recommends doing it weekly.