I didn't realise my KitchenAid could make ice cream until I tried my favourite recipe in it

Homemade ice cream is having a real moment right now. From the viral Ninja Creami to artisanal flavours popping up on supermarket shelves, more people than ever are trying to recreate premium frozen desserts at home this summer.

But while recipes often get the attention, the machine you use can make just as much difference to the final result. When I had the chance to test the KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment, I wanted to find out whether it could really outperform a traditional ice cream maker using the same recipe and under the same conditions,

I picked my favourite, strawberry gelato, with freeze-dried strawberries, and you'll find the recipe below if you're also keen to give it a try.

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The result was a firm win for the KitchenAid attachment. The ice cream came out smoother, denser, and noticeably creamier, with far less iciness. It had a luxurious, gelato-like finish, while the traditional machine produced a lighter, airier scoop that took longer to reach a thick, scoopable consistency.



Unlike some standalone machines that can struggle with uneven churning speeds, the KitchenAid attachment benefits from the stand mixer's steady motor, helping create a smoother, more controlled freeze with less air. It's also incredibly easy to clean, which is a big win compared to other, more fiddly ice cream machines!

To keep things fair when testing, I churned the same ice cream base in both machines. For comparison, I also made the recipe in a traditional ice cream maker (a Lakeland model). It still produced delicious ice cream, but the KitchenAid attachment delivered a noticeably smoother texture.