I've never been one for florals, but J.Lo's elegant summer dress just changed my mind

I'll be the first to admit florals and patterns scare me a little, mostly because I've yet to find some that don't immediately make me look like a moving pair of curtains.

But I'm trying really hard to add colour to my capsule wardrobe (which is 95 percent black right now), particularly with the weather teasing us with some sunshine. So when I saw J.Lo in this beautiful dark brown and orange floral dress, it's exactly the kind of style I'm looking for. Not black, but still, one of the main colours being dark, and then brought to life by the vibrant pops of orange. Add to that the long sleeves with flared cuffs, cinched in waist and high neck, and this elegant summer look is one I'm very willing to try.

The singer wore the floral piece for a day out with one of her friends while on a trip to Paris following her hectic week as co-host of the Met Gala. She has also been spotted spending lots of time with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme, recently nailing Parisian chic in a crisp white shirt and relaxed wide leg trousers.

When it comes to a summer capsule wardrobe, a beautiful summer dress has got to be at the top of things to have. And this style is definitely one I'll be copying, pairing with some gorgeous kitten heels for a touch of glamour, and with a pair of the best white trainers for a more casual look.

