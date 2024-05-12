I've never been one for florals, but J.Lo's elegant summer dress just changed my mind
The singer proves florals are still very much in style
I'll be the first to admit florals and patterns scare me a little, mostly because I've yet to find some that don't immediately make me look like a moving pair of curtains.
But I'm trying really hard to add colour to my capsule wardrobe (which is 95 percent black right now), particularly with the weather teasing us with some sunshine. So when I saw J.Lo in this beautiful dark brown and orange floral dress, it's exactly the kind of style I'm looking for. Not black, but still, one of the main colours being dark, and then brought to life by the vibrant pops of orange. Add to that the long sleeves with flared cuffs, cinched in waist and high neck, and this elegant summer look is one I'm very willing to try.
The singer wore the floral piece for a day out with one of her friends while on a trip to Paris following her hectic week as co-host of the Met Gala. She has also been spotted spending lots of time with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme, recently nailing Parisian chic in a crisp white shirt and relaxed wide leg trousers.
When it comes to a summer capsule wardrobe, a beautiful summer dress has got to be at the top of things to have. And this style is definitely one I'll be copying, pairing with some gorgeous kitten heels for a touch of glamour, and with a pair of the best white trainers for a more casual look.
Shop floral dresses
Inspired by J.Lo, the first floral dress to catch my eye was this gorgeous one from Ro&Zo, which has the most beautiful pleated short sleeves and modest split on the leg which really elevates the overall look. Stunning - and it's in the John Lewis sale too!
Phase Eight has an amazing selection of florals this season, but this high neck chiffon dress really caught my eye. The pop of purple, neckline and ruffle skirt makes for a truly eye-catching piece, which would work perfectly for a wedding or any formal occasion.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
