Waterproof vs water-resistant – which is better?

If you've ever paused for thought trying to work out waterproof vs water-resistant, you're not alone. As although these terms seem similar, their meaning is actually the difference between you staying dry or getting soaked in a downpour.

When it comes to the best waterproof jackets for women, before you make a purchase, you need to do some thorough research so that your new outerwear is fit for purpose. As your coats intended usage will help you work out the level of protection you need and this can have an impact on cost. At a very basic level, if you're simply looking for one of the best trench coats for women to protect you from gentle drizzle on the way to work, a water-resistant design would see light rain bead up on the outer fabric, keeping you dry for a decent amount of time.

However, if you're planning a hike in the country, and dubious weather is expected, waterproof clothing is essential, meaning a practical, sturdy rain jacket in a breathable fabric but with sealed seams that can shield you from downpours, even after extended periods is the very item you need.

What does waterproof mean?

“Waterproof means an item where it cannot be penetrated by water, therefore, keeping you super dry,” says personal stylist Lisa Talbot. “A waterproof jacket will keep you completely dry where as water resistant will only keep a certain amount of the water out before you get wet.”

Waterproof coats are made out of materials that repel water and these can include wax, such as the best Barbour jackets, PU-coated jackets, and also membrane lined options. The latter tend to be more breathable so are a good choice if you’re getting active in the rain.

The key to staying dry during a downpour lies in the waterproof rating of your jacket. The higher the rating, the longer you'll be shielded from the elements. For example, if a jacket comes with a rating of 5,000mm – meaning it could withstand that many millimetres of water pouring down on it - this would be perfect for dog walks and getting caught in the odd downpour. If you’re a serious hiker though, you’d be better of choosing a jacket with a rating of 15,000mm to 20,000mm, which can withstand heavier rain.

As for the brands to invest in, look to the best North Face jackets, sustainable clothing brands like Patagonia and specialist outdoors labels such as Jack Wolfskin for stylish options that offer waterproof styles.

What does water-resistant mean?

Water-resistant offers basic protection for light exposure to rain – it’s the perfect jacket to fling on in drizzle or when an unexpected shower hit.

“Water resistant means it is able to keep some of the water out as it’s resisting but it will absorb water and you will end up getting wet if it’s heavy rain,” advises Lisa.

Water-resistant jackets used treated fabrics that make water bead and roll off, offering protection for short bursts or light showers, however, they’re not the best choice for prolonged exposure as the pressure can lead to water seeping through.

“Water resistant jackets have come a long way, with many brands such as Superdry and M&S carrying this line of jacket” says Lisa.

“As water resistant jackets are slightly more lightweight, they’re perfect to pop in your bag if rain is forecast.”

As they don’t tend to be such a technical type of jacket, many fashion brands such as ASOS and Whistles do their own water-resistant jackets in a variety of on-trend colours and styles, meaning they’re easier to add to your autumn or spring capsule wardrobe and are generally a little more budget friendly than waterproof styles as they aren't quite as technical. Perfect for spring or autumn showers, they’re a great addition to any staycation wardrobe, while also being a good choice for dog walks on those in-between weather days.

Which is better waterproof or water resistant?

Understanding the difference between waterproof vs water-resistant is crucial when purchasing items meant to shield you from the elements. While both terms imply protection from water, their levels of defence vary significantly.

Waterproof clothing is great when you know you’re likely to be caught in heavy downpours. The downside to this super protection is that the advanced materials used to make waterproof clothing are often heavier and come at a higher cost. If you plan to learn how to wash a waterproof coat, you also need to ensure you reproof it afterwards so it stays protective. This is certainly the case with Barbour jackets, and although you can send your jacket away to be re-waxed, learning how to rewax a Barbour jacket is surprisingly easy.

While water-resistant clothing offers less protection again heavy rain, it’s perfect for brief showers or light rain. The lightweight nature of these jackets also makes them perfect for holidays or days out, so perfect to have on hand for the unpredictable British weather.

"Personally, I would choose the jacket that fits your purpose best."

“Personally, I would choose the jacket that fits your purpose best.”

Take a look at your wardrobe and work out what fits best colour-wise and style wise too - after all, neither options are cheap so you’ll want to get the most wear you can out of them. But most importantly focus on the level of protection you need.

Is water resistant OK for rain?

Generally water-resistant clothing should be OK to wear in the rain, however, it does depend somewhat on the intensity and duration of the downpour.

Light rain or drizzle shouldn't pose a problem for most water-resistant items, as the fabric repels water droplets and prevents them from soaking through for a limited time. Heavier rain or prolonged exposure can though overwhelm the water-resistant coating, leading to water seeping in.

Does water-resistant mean it can go under water?

While you can put a water-resistant jacket under water, it won’t stay dry. Water resistant literally refers to the ability of a material to repel water and resist minor splashes or spills.

Prolonged or forceful exposure to water, such as submerging something under water, will overcome the water-resistant coating and cause the material to become wet.

In essence, when it comes to waterproof vs water-resistant, the version that is right for you will depend entirely on the end usage of the item. Waterproof pieces are generally more expensive but offer much higher rates of protection and while that can be seen as 'better', if you don't need such high levels of protection, and prefer something more fashion led, it is likely that a water-resistant jacket will be more than suitable for your needs.

