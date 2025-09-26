Stylish spots: Celebrities proving that polka dot is a timeless print

There's something about a polka dot print that can really transform an outfit or item. Whether it's a cute blouse, simple accessory or full-on dress, these classic spots are a timeless trend that can work for pretty much any occasion.

And we're not the only ones who think this - celebrities are often working polka dots while out and about or posing on the red carpet.

We've gone through the archives and picked out some of our favourite looks of stars looking stylish in polka dots. Take a look for yourself and prepare for some wardrobe envy...

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

Julia Roberts looked super chic in this matching two-piece. The star opted for a peplum blouse that featured a black and white polka dot print and capped sleeves.

Julia's cropped trousers featured the same bold print and also matched her white leather brogues. The actor finished off her look with a bouncy blowout and oversized shades.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Snapped on the way to Wimbledon, Margot Robbie made sure she looked the part with this get-up. Her cream dress featured an asymmetric hem and dainty black polka dot print.

Continuing with the monochrome theme, Margot accessorised with black open-toe shoes and shades, along with a black-and-white shoulder bag.

Mollie King

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Posing for the camera, Mollie King made sure she looked stylish in this summer dress. The presenter wore a brown maxi dress that featured cream polka dots and spaghetti straps.

Sweeping her blonde locks into an up 'do, Mollie added brown patent shoes and a statement Chanel clutch to the look.

Gabby Logan

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Gabby Logan went matchy-matchy with this navy peplum blouse and wide-leg trousers combo. Both items were covered in teeny tiny cream polka dots that also coordinated with the cream jacket slung over her shoulders.

Wearing her blonde locks loose and flowing, the presenter carried her essentials in a block-colour shoulder bag.

Holly Willougby

(Image credit: Getty Images/ave Benett/Getty Images for Champagne Lanson)

Holly Willoughby nailed summer chic in this vibrant get-up. The presenter opted for a green and white polka dot midi dress that featured ruched sleeves.

Wearing her blonde locks in loose waves, Holly completed her ensemble with a pair of cream lace-up wedges.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Savion Washington)

Rihanna looked stylish as always while attending the 2025 Met Gala. The pop star nailed maternity chic in a pinstripe skirt and grey corset combo.

Adding a cropped black jacket to the ensemble, Rihanna placed a black wide-brim hat on her head. Proving that polka dots can elevate any outfit, the star completed her look with a burgundy polka dot cravat. What a look!

Maya Rudolph

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Maya Rudolph went all out on the red carpet in this print-clashing combo. The actor opted for double polka print, dressing in a blazer and blouse that were both adorned with the dots.

Maya added striped monochrome trousers to the look and styled her brown locks into a sleek, glossy style.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine)

We love this look from Demi Moore - and the oversized polka dot print on her dress. The actor wore a strapless minidress that featured a dotty monochrome print and peplum hem.

Adding some pointed stilettos to her feet, Demi finished her look with drop diamond earrings and loose, shiny hair.

Nicole Scherzinger

(Image credit: Getty Images/gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Nicole Scherzinger was snapped out and about in LA looking impeccable as always. The star wore a sheer jumpsuit that featured a dainty black and white polka dot print, as well as carrying an adorable mini black bag.

Accessorising, Nicole wore black peep-toe heels and giant silver hoops, while wearing her hair slicked back in a high pony.

Billie Piper

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Billie Piper made a statement in this chic get-up while strolling in London. The actor opted for an oversized pinstripe blazer that she teamed with sheer tights and black heels.

Under the blazer, Billie gave us a glimpse of her polka dot print blouse that featured a plunging neckline. Adding black shades and a nude pout, the star was good to go.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/GC Images)

Polka dots can work for any occasion, as demonstrated right here by Halle Berry. The actor wore a sheer black blouse that featured gold polka dots and worked perfectly with her khaki satin trousers.

Keeping warm in a velvet black coat, Halle added black ankle boots to the get-up while rocking a glossy pout.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images/Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Kate Moss nailed airport chic once again in March 2019. The supermodel wore a classic navy and white polka dot print shirt that she paired with black jeans and leather boots.

Kate kept warm in a checked mac, as well as adding circular shades and silver jewellery.

Emma Bunton

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Falcon Queen Productions)

Posing on the red carpet, Emma Bunton looked adorable in a cream and black polka dot print midi dress. Keeping the rest of the look simple, the Spice Girl wore a cropped black blazer and leather boots.

Emma styled her blonde locks into loose, soft waves and flaunted a flawless complexion.

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Sometimes, even a subtle touch of polka dots can amp up an outfit. Zoe Saldana proved just that in a grey strappy dress that featured a delicate dotty print.

Adding strappy black stilettos to the look, Zoe styled her brown locks into soft, glossy waves.

Cat Deeley

(Image credit: Getty Images/Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

Attending the 2025 Newport Beach Film Festival, Cat Deeley made sure that she was glammed up for the occasion. The presenter wore a floor-length monochrome polka print dress that featured ruffled detailing and spaghetti halterneck straps.

Keeping her make-up fresh and glowing, Cat finished off the look with a big, bouncy blow-dry.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images))

Jessica Alba looked effortlessly chic while on the New York streets in July 2019. Going for a gorgeous summer vibe, the actor wore a floaty polka dot maxi dress that featured ruffled Bardot sleeves and a sheer skirt.

Jessica went for all-black accessories, adding strappy sandals, a crossover bag and shades to the ensemble.

Kate Garraway

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

We love this chic outfit choice from Kate Garraway. The presenter wore a pastel blue-hued blazer and trousers combo, which perfectly matched her t-shirt that was covered in the same baby blue polka dots.

Adding trainers to the look, Kate wore her blonde locks loose and flowing.

Chrissy Teigen

(Image credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Sometimes, a polka dot print accessory is all you need. Posing at the Empire State Building, Chrissy made a statement in her monochrome polka dot print stilettos.

Making sure that the rest of the outfit was just as fab, the model wore an oversized denim jacket and black feather skirt.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Natalie Portman went all-out in this incredible dress that she was snapped wearing in New York City. The actor's white maxi dress was covered in black polka dots and featured a stunning tiered skirt. Not stopping there, the frock also featured a corset bustier and a black rose.

Finishing off her look, Natalie scraped her hair back, showing off her oversized silver hoops and red lips.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

How chic is this look from Sarah Jessica Parker? The star looked as stylish as always in a matching baby blue jacket and blazer two-piece that was adorned with white polka dots.

Adding a coordinating waist belt, SJP accessorised with white stilettos and showcased her tumbling, blonde locks.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

Attending a glitzy event in Italy, Julianne Moore looked fabulous in this strapless number. The actor's dress featured a plain black bustier top and a black skirt that was covered with vibrant yellow polka dots.

Wearing her red locks in a sleek, loose style, Julianne added a rosy, glossy hue to her pout and wore dainty jewellery.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot)

We love this chic outfit from Katie Holmes. The star was snapped in Paris wearing a boyfriend-style striped blue skirt that she teamed with brown trousers and a matching chocolate leather trench.

But, our favourite part of the outfit are her gorgeous navy and white polka pumps that also coordinated with her blue leather bag. Katie also added extra glam with her shiny, bouncy blowout.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan)

Helen Mirren graced the red carpet looking extremely glamorous for the premiere of The Good Liar. Opting for an all-black ensemble, the actor wore a dress that featured a mesh overlay that was embellished with shimmering polka dots.

Wearing black heels and holding her essentials in a black clutch, Helen painted her nails a vibrant red and wore some serious glitzy diamond earrings.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan)

Sometimes there's nothing quite like a polka dot shirt, as Salma Hayek proves here. The actor looked stylish in a black ruffled blouse that featured sheer sleeves and white dots.

On her bottom half, Salma wore a black midi skirt that she teamed with black open-toe heels.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Polka dots can work for any occasion - even a more casual, sportswear vibe. Anne Hathaway nailed this look here, wearing a black Adidas bomber that was covered in teeny white polka dots.

Keeping the rest of the outfit simple, the actor wore an all-black cami and trousers combo, as well as clutching a black box clutch. Anne accessorised with big silver hoops and lashings of black eyeliner.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Emily Blunt posed on the red carpet in this super chic combo. The actor wore an adorable cropped blue jacket that featured big white buttons and bell sleeves that featured white polka dots. The sleeves perfectly matched her blouse, which was also covered in the same dotty print.

Adding a pair of cropped trousers that were also adorned with white buttons on each side, Emily completed things with a green clutch and neutral barely-there sandals.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images/KARIM JAAFAR/AFP)

Victoria Beckham looked stunning while attending a glitzy red carpet event in Qatar. The Spice Girl wore a matching cream shirt and trousers combo that were both covered with the same cream polka dots.

Accessorising with a gold clutch and necklace, VB wore her brown locks tied back and added a slick of rose-hued gloss to her pout.

Emma Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes a classic polka dot print top is all you need, as Emma Thompson demonstrated with this look. The actor wore a navy blouse that featured white polka dots and matched her navy and white graphic-print jacket.

Slipping a pair of shiny silver brogues onto her feet, Emma also wore simple navy trousers to complete the outfit.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kate Middleton was snapped looking stylish as always when on royal duties in May 2025. The princess wore a white midi dress that featured a high-neck and was covered in teeny tiny black polka dots.

Clutching a beige leather bag, Kate accessorised with a black fascinator and drop pearl earrings.

Claudia Winkleman

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang)

Attending a red carpet event, Claudia Winkleman made sure that she looked glamorous in a flowing black halterneck dress that was covered in glitzy gold polka dots.

The star matched her bag to her dress with a gold clutch, while her brown locks were loose and shiny.

Gillian Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Gillian Anderson glammed up for a celebration of The Crown finale in December 2023. The actor opted for a pretty dress that featured a structured mesh top and an A-line skirt, both of which were covered in black polka dots.

Accessorising with black heels and a box clutch, Gillian slicked her blonde locks away from her face, showing off her flawless complexion.

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Paul Archuleta)

Katy Perry made a statement on the red carpet in this get-up. The main attraction was her silky pleated black skirt that was covered in multi-coloured polka dots.

Teaming the skirt with a plain black top, the singer wore black stilettos and carried a purple clutch. We also love her vampy crimson pout!