Thought you couldn't wear leopard print at Christmas? Shania Twain's cosy sweatshirt and jeans combination proved me wrong

Love leopard print? Love Christmas? Me too! But I never thought I could combine the two... until I saw this photo of Shania Twain absolutely rocking festive wear and animal print.

The Canadian singer is no stranger to the leopard print trend, memorably striding through a desert in an all-leopard crop top, trousers and hooded coat number for her 1997 That Don't Impress Me Much music video. So if anyone was going to create a leopard Christmas tree sweatshirt, I guess it was this country queen.

Styling the Shania Twain Foundation Leopard Christmas Tree unisex crewneck sweater simply with light wash jeans, her best comfortable trainers and flattering dark eyes and pink lipstick, Shania would have looked lovely. However, she took the look up a notch with an accessory I never knew existed: a faux fur Santa hat. Add a glass of festive red wine and a plate of nibbles and you've got yourself a perfect recipe for hosting the neighbours at your place this Christmas.

Boden Fenella Embellished Jumper £130 at Boden If you're a fan of the beautiful green in Shania Twain's Christmas jumper, this beaded green knit could be for you. It's made of a wool blend that includes 5% alpaca, and feels festive without explicitly being a Christmas jumper. hohololo Christmas Tree Sweatshirt £23 on Amazon Featuring a leopard print Christmas tree, cheery festive slogan and snowflakes, this cotton sweatshirt feels playful and Christmassy. Amazon also stocks burgundy and black varieties on the same theme. Jumper 1234 Leopard Cardigan at Triology £295 at Trilogy If you want to go full leopard print this festive season, this cashmere cardigan is effortlessly chic and can of course be worn again and again throughout the year. It's one of the best cashmere jumpers you can buy, and is also machine washable.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a self-confessed leopard print lover. So it's no wonder she's also a fan of this look.

"A leopard print Christmas tree? It's the festive jumper of dreams," she says.

Delving into the particulars of Shania's forest green sweatshirt, which is being sold to help raise funds for the Shania Kids Can initiative, Caroline comments, "The sweatshirt style and fleece lining is super cosy, and the fact that you're giving back will make you feel all warm and fuzzy too."

Underneath the tree, the slogan 'Looks Like We Made It' is emblazoned – a reference to one of Shania's great 90s hits.

I just have one question: would it be too much animal print to layer this one over my leopard print shirt dress? I'm going to go with no.