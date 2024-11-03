Patti Smith’s coolest looks, from casual tees and jeans to her trademark oversized jackets

Not only is Patti Smith one of the greatest writers, poets and performers of our time, but she’s got serious style, too, in an understated, cool kind of way.

Her uniform look has altered little over the past five decades with casual jeans, lace-up boots, tailored oversized jackets, and white tees forming the basis of her bohemian, slightly androgynous style. A true fashion leader, she can take the simplest of items and make them effortlessly cool - no one wears a crisp white shirt or fringed suede jacket better.

But she’s also the antithesis of the planet-destroying popularity of fast fashion. For Patti, clothing is all about quality over quantity, a concept we can definitely get on board with. ‘I like quality. And I have enough money now, which I hadn’t at other times in my life, to buy a fine pair of boots. But then I’ll wear them every day. I won’t have four pairs of boots, I’ll have one that I’ll wear and wear until they die’ she revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Aside from her much-loved lace-up boots, Patti is often spotted wearing white hi-top Keds, paired with rolled-up jeans and is never without a selection of gold and silver chains and rings. We take a look at some of Patti Smith’s best style moments from the past 40 years.

Patti Smith’s best looks of all time

Cool and casual

Never will this image of Patti look dated since the singer, writer, and poet is an expert in pulling casual clothing together in a way most people don’t know how to. Here, she blends a silky loose-fitting top with a cool houndstooth blazer and finishes it off with a couple of necklaces and a shaggy at-home cut inspired by Keith Richards. It’s chic, sophisticated, and exudes confidence.

Winston Blazer, £298 | Reformation This double-breasted jacket, designed with a relaxed fitting, is made from polyester and wool. Wear with a casual tee and loose jeans for a look Patti would approve of.

Fringed suede

Perhaps the only time we’ve seen Patti in a suede fringed jacket, this look is way ahead of its time especially since she pairs the vintage-looking piece with a cool faded Paris t-shirt. Her hair is particularly stylish in this shot too, with just the right amount of texture and the perfect bangs to frame her face.

Iconic style

Wearing nothing but a white shirt, black tie and a few treasured pieces of jewellery, this iconic image of Patti was of course used on the cover of her 1975 album Horses. Taken in a Greenwich Village apartment, the image captures Patti’s understated style perfectly.

Slogan tees

While these days Patti rarely opts for coloured tees, choosing a monochromatic colour palette for most of her outings, this fun Detroit Red Wings tee stands out as one of her best looks. Simple and understated but fabulously stylish, she teams the slogan tee with casual blue jeans, braids, and gold jewellery in a pairing that would look just as fresh today.

Making a statement

Never afraid to make a statement with her clothing, Patti wore a Hoping For Palestine slogan tee while performing at a charity concert in London. Paired with her favourite geometric print jeans and a smattering of delicate gold jewellery the singer looked happy to be sharing her message with the world.

Black and blue

In a departure from her usual faded jeans, Patti looks incredible in these bold blue versions, paired with a black and white smart shirt, waistcoat and black overcoat. The lace up boots are some of her favourites.

A good cause

Black oversized blazer, check. Loose-fitting jeans, check. Beanie, check. Patti sticks to her trademark look for a benefit show held in support of Ukraine in New York City but switches it up with a yellow and blue slogan tee in support of the country.

Effortlessly cool

Patti poses with James Williamson of The Stooges in November 1974 backstage at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, California. In a look that wouldn't look out of place today, she teams a statement tee with jeans, simple jewellery including dainty gold hoops and a white ribbon tired around her wrist.

Super smart

Looking super smart, the godmother of punk opts for a high-neck white shirt, blue and black multi-texture blazer, layered necklaces, and a stunning maroon scarf. Her trademark braids complete the look.

Timeless style

Plaits, an oversized blazer, a white shirt, a loose tie and pants - this look showcases all of Patti’s style staples in a single look. While she occasionally strays to a coloured shirt or bold accessory, pretty much all of her looks are built around these five elements - and it works.

Paisley and gold

For a National Board of Review Awards Gala, honouring the best in film, Patti posed alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in a fabulous paisley print shirt with gold cuffs and collar. With her hair loosely tousled, she completed the look with a large black overcoat, ideal for New York winters.

Clean sophistication

Simple, clean, structured and classy, this black and white red carpet look proves you don’t need to go over the top for a sophisticated smart look. The black blazer ties the entire look together while the subtle detailing on the shirt adds texture and interest.

Checked basics

Patti elevates a simple red, white and blue checked shirt by layering up a couple of necklaces, adding braids to her hair and pulling the look together with a classic black jacket, one of her style staples.

Tonal trench

This chocolate brown trench, beige beanie, and tee combination is perfection as Patti poses next to her bandmate Lenny Kaye on the red carpet. Proving trench coats really do work with any look, we love this shade of brown.

A rare touch of colour

Spotted with The Edge during a 2007 Food Bank of New York Can-Do Awards Dinner Honoring The Edge and Jimmy Fallon, Patti departs from her usual black and white colour palette by wearing a colourful blue shirt printed with a delicate daisy print, which really suits her.

Comfort and style

Buckle-up boots and faded jeans ensure comfort and style in this sleek look, but it’s the white shirt that commands all attention with its huge cuffs and gorgeous satin finish. The sequin jacket is a fun upgrade from Patti’s usual attire and the retro camera completes the look.

Statement scarf

Wearing a rare splash of colour, Patti looks playful in a huge red and orange printed scarf draped over her trademark black jacket for a movie premiere. A grey tee, slouchy black boots and a few rings complete the fun look.

Printed jacket

Standing alongside playwright Arthur Miller, the punk singer-poet wears a cool printed jacket, pin badges and tousled hair to attend a party celebrating Amnesty International winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977.

Monochromatic elegance

Attending the United Colors of Benetton 40th Anniversary Fashion Show, Patti opts for a few of her classic pieces including a white shirt with a black stripe and a black tailored jacket. Her trademark silver cross completes the look and she mixes it up slightly by clipping a section of hair to one side.

Hitting the catwalk

Wearing a creation by Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester during the presentation of her men's ready-to-wear fall/winter 2006-2007 collection in Paris, the rock legend beams as she carries her clarinet in a head-to-toe black look that really wows.

Cool cowboy boots

Ever since Patti burst onto the creative scene, she’s stuck to wearing a tightly curated edit of pieces including oversized black blazers and casual jeans. Here she pairs the classic pieces with a silky shirt and super-cool cowboy boots - a look that hasn’t dated one bit in close to fifty decades.

Slick suit

Tousled waves, a black wide brimmed hat and one of her favourite white shirts form the basis of this smart, yet casual look for a sunny day in Paris. Adding a touch of glam with a long silver chain, Patti knows what suits her and sticks to it like clockwork.

Sequins and ruffles

Patti rarely wears shiny, sparkly, or sequinned items, but she broke her own style rules for this look by mixing it up with a black sequined blazer and a fully ruffled white shirt buttoned up to the chin.

Winter chic

Attending the 2009 Pratt Institute Legends Scholarship Benefit, the visionary artist stuck to her black, white, and denim uniform by teaming a large wintery black coat with loose-fitting blue jeans and a white shirt with a black stripe down the front.

Less is more

Another day, another cross necklace. This time Patti pairs her chain with a satin black shirt, tailored black jacket with subtle lace detailing, and black trousers proving that quite often, less really is more.

Arty cool

Wearing one of her favourite beanies with baggy jeans, a striped tee, and a black blazer, Patti heads out to a gallery opening with her friend, Michael Stipe. The cream ankle boots pull the look together and she finishes it off with a large silver cross necklace.

Smart chic

Super smart and extremely chic, this head-to-toe tailored black look comprises a thick woollen floor-length overcoat, a black waistcoat and trousers, and a bright white smart shirt. A monocle-style necklace and fedora hat ensure the singer stands out while attending a fashion show in New York City.

Peace out

Patti’s white tee, emblazoned with a black hand-drawn peace symbol, has made various appearances over her long career. Here she teams it with casual jeans and a white jacket tied at the waist. Tousled locks and a minimal touch of lip stain complete the look for one of her mesmerising performances.

Polished nonchalance

With her hair chopped into a long, shaggy bob, Patti keeps to her usual uniform of oversized blazer but takes it up a notch by opting for a slightly more refined white shirt. Paired with a skinny tie, black slacks, and a couple of rings, she looks polished and nonchalant - not an easy task when it comes to style.

Beatnik vibes

Beatnik personified, Patti teams a classic striped black and grey tee with an oversized black blazer, casual lightwash jeans and a beanie. Swapping her delicate gold and silver chains for a string of chunky beads, she looks casual and cool.

Trademark braids

Seen with her late husband Fred ‘Sonic’ Smith attending the That's What Friends Are For: Arista Records' 15th Anniversary Concert to benefit AIDS research in 1990, the punk singer wears her hair in trademark braids and an oversized black suit with a crisp white shirt and skinny tie.

Layering done right

A lesson in layering done right, Patti teams her favourite patterned jeans with a loose comfy tee, black cardigan and smock shirt that’s giving artist vibes. As always, she wears her long hair loose and tops the look off with a cosy beanie.