The best orange outfit ideas: how to wear this colour with confidence

After orange outfit ideas? While it might seem like a colour that's almost impossible to pull off in the sartorial stakes, the citrus hue can be enlisted in multiple ways - from clothes to accessories - for a fresh, eye-catching look with a difference.

While diving into a bold head-to-toe orange look will certainly turn heads, you can enlist carefully chosen statement pieces and smaller wardrobe items - such as handbags and shoes - to nod to the shade in a more understated way. Further still, whether bright neon or muted pastel, you can dial up or down the intensity.

So, if you've got an upcoming important occasion, work event or simply want to up the ante on your everyday garb, there are multiple ways to incorporate orange. Let some of the most stylish women around provide you with all the inspiration you need...

32 of the best orange outfit ideas

1. The sharp suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Make like Lily Collins and be bold when it comes to orange. The actress looked stylish when she stepped out in New York in 2022 in a double-breasted trouser suit in a tangerine shade. She kept the rest of her look simple, with a grey top and leather handbag.

2. The sweeping gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner brightened up the red carpet in an elegant blood orange hue. The actress' one-shouldered sweeping gown featured an asymmetric neckline and full skirt. She let her eye-catching dress, for the Oscars in 2004, do the talking with her hair swept up in an up-do.

3. The ruffled minidress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzo certainly made a statement when attending the American Music Awards in 2019. The singer opted for a ruffled one-shouldered mini-dress in a pale orange shade. She finished off her girly look with a teeny Valentino handbag.

4. The slouchy boilersuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange can be enlisted in a variety of materials. Kim Kardashian opted for a slouchy leather boiler suit in a chic burnt orange shade during Milan Fashion Week in 2022. The reality star even wore a pair of matching gloves and kept the rest of her look suitably sleek.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. The voluminous coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna turned heads in orange in New York in 2022. The singer made a statement in a voluminous oversized coat, with a chic sheepskin-effect trim. She wasn't afraid to pair the piece with red lipstick and camo print trousers, as befitting her style icon status.

6. The tinted sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange can even be used for sunglasses if you want a change from black, brown or even rose-tinted varieties. Gigi Hadid opted to match her futuristic-looking shades to her sweater of the same colour when out and about in New York in 2017.

7. The sparkly top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While black might be a go-to shade for smart evening events, Emily Ratajkowski proved that a splash of orange can instantly freshen up an ensemble. She wore a sparkly top in the citrus hue with a black skirt at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022.

8. The draped dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a more understated - but still very stylish - take on orange, why not opt for the colour in pastel? Michelle Williams looked pretty in a draped gown at the Golden Globe Awards in 2020, with a splash of blue that perfectly complemented the actress' unusual shade of dress.

9. The crop top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're worried about diving headfirst into head-to-toe orange, then rest assured that you can enlist a smaller splash of the colour to great effect. The actress Tiffany Hsu looked chic in a rust-orange bandeau crop top, which complemented her oversized tweed blazer and brown knee-high leather boots.

10. The small bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A handbag is a great way to access orange in an accessible fashion. The influencer Carrole Sagba demonstrated how so, by pairing the colourful accessory with a beige trench coat, blue jeans and yellow strappy heels.

11. The silky co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nina Dobrev looked every bit the stylish star in a silky bright orange co-ord, comprising of a long-sleeved button-through top and a mini-skirt. The actress went one step further, for her Paris Fashion Week outing in 2024, with ribbons in the same bold shade in her hair and she also carried a matching handbag.

12. The chunky belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing an orange belt is an effortless way to add more of the shade into your wardrobe. However, fashion influencer Gabriella Berdugo took things up a notch by colour-clashing a chunky number with a fuchsia pink maxi dress and neon pink sliders from Roger Vivier.

13. The sleeveless midi-dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can guarantee that you are the centre of attention by opting for a traffic-stopping neon orange. Minnie Driver showed off an easy way to achieve the look in a dazzling strappy midi-dress, which the actress wore to a New York premiere in 2021 with a yellow clutch bag.

14. The cool jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want to jazz up your blue jeans in a cosy way? Wrap up warm in a striking orange jacket, which can add a cool, modern element to even the most ordinary of outfits, as demonstrated here at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

15. The sleek shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange can be used for smart occasions, including work or other important events where it can be helpful to stand out. The fashion influencer Julia Comil demonstrated how easy it is, by pairing a silk blouse from Equipment, with beige linen trousers and a white handbag.

16. The elegant handbag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When brightening up your look with an orange handbag, it can help to keep the rest of your ensemble stylishly low-key. Fashion designer Jeanne Damas paired her bold Jacquemus with a low-cut long-sleeved brown top, blue jeans and a pair of strappy nude heels.

17. The taffeta gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh was the star of the show at the BAFTAs in 2023. The actress stood out in a neon orange taffeta gown from Nina Ricci, that featured a voluminous neckline and a dramatic train. She let her frock do the talking with her hair in an elegant updo and minimal accessories.

18. The colour combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the temptation may be to pair your orange accessory with neutrals, the shade also goes beautifully with other hues. This was demonstrated at Paris Fashion Week in 2018, when a guest was snapped outside the Chanel show wearing a cornflower blue dress with a JW Anderson number on her arm and a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.

19. The slinky midi-dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham has never been afraid to dress in a head-turning look - and that includes enlisting luminous orange for a serious sartorial statement. The star stepped out in New York in 2021 in a stunning midi-dress, which she paired with heels in the exact same shade.

20. The slouchy co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange can be used to freshen up an otherwise understated look. The influencer Alexandra Pereira wore a slouchy co-ord, featuring a long-sleeved shirt and shorts, in an eye-catching form of the citrus hue. It was perfect to offset her pale blue handbag and sandals from Bottega Veneta.

21. The classic suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to enlist orange when it comes to tailoring. The influencer Carrole Sagba wowed in a bright trouser suit, which she boldly matched with a pair of white trainers and a silver Paco Rabanne handbag for a cooler sartorial result.

22. The pencil skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can add orange pieces into your wardrobe in a number of ways - not least a satin knee-length pencil skirt. The influencer Natalia Verza paired her Prada with a grey turtleneck jumper and chic understated accessories also from the brand, including a hat, patterned handbag and pointed kitten heels.

23. The chunky mules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shoes are a great entry point for wearing orange. Make like influencer Yoyo Cao and draw attention in a pair of neon mules. They brightened up her checkered jacket and matching skirt, from Fendi, along with a monogrammed handbag from the brand.

24. The clutch bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An orange clutch bag can command attention. The influencer Caroline Daur carried a head-turning Prada piece outside Schiaparelli at Paris Fashion Week in 2018, which she paired with a buttoned-up white polo shirt and a colourful statement skirt.

25. The shimmering mini-dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jameela Jamil proved that orange and black are an ideal colour combo at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in 2019. She wore a shimmery long-sleeved dress in the two complementary shades, along with polka dot tights and black heels for a fashion-forward look.

26. The zingy micro-bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If an all-black look is your go-to, why not use an orange accessory as a gateway hue for adding in some colour? This was stylishly demonstrated here outside Milan Fashion Week in 2021 when an attendee paired her cool ensemble with a small citrus-hued Coperni handbag.

27. The eye-catching suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange certainly isn't just for summer. The shade makes an ideal autumnal hue, as fashion editor Anna Dello Russo showed at Milan Fashion Week in September 2021. She wore a neon orange oversized blazer jacket with a pair of matching slouchy flared trousers and a pair of fuchsia pink heels.

28. The cosy top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange can even be used for knitwear, as shown by an attendee of the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week in 2021. The stylish guest paired her cosy short-sleeved top with faded blue denim, a fuchsia pink Coperni handbag and lime green heeled mules.

29. The simple gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern looked radiant in an orange gown with an elegantly simple silhouette at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2020. The actress paired the classic design, in the head-turning hue, with wavy hair and glowy make-up.

30. The slinky gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Alison Brie at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2020. The actress wore a form-fitting column-style gown in a deep orange hue, which she complemented with an elegant up-do and a dash of red lipstick.

31. The blendable detail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might draw the eye, depending on the shade of orange you choose, the hue can be subtly blended into a chic look. This was shown off to great effect by influencer Justyna Czernia, who paired a more muted burnt orange clutch bag from Bottega Veneta with a green satin slip dress and other black wardrobe items for Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

32. The glamorous look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange might not be associated with full-on glamour, but Jennifer Lopez showed how such a feat could be achieved when she stepped out at the Golden Globe Awards in 2004. She wore a draped dress in a pastel shade with sparkly silver detailing.