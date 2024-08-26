Jennifer Lopez’s best accessories and bags in pictures - from Birkins to Bulgari jewels

Jennifer Lopez has conquered nearly every industry she's turned her hand to - a successful dancer, actress, musician and beauty mogul.

And, quite frankly, she can add style icon to that list. Jennifer is often up there with the best dressed, be it giving one of the best ever Met Gala looks to wowing on every red carpet.

Part of her secret is knowing how to really accessorise. From high-end jewels to those individual touches that stay true to her humble origins, her looks are always authentic. Let's take a look at some of her best accessories and bags over the years (warning: there are lots of Birkins ahead - feelings of jealousy may arise).

32 times Jennifer Lopez’s accessories and bags stole the show

Her enviable Birkin 40

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hermès Birkin bags - named after the late actress, Jane Birkin - are sought after the world over. Always increasing in value and true works of art, the bags can cost more than most people's homes. But for Jennifer Lopez, she can carry a Birkin 40 - often playfully dubbed the "workhorse" Birkin because its larger size makes it a go-to for people carrying their travel or work essentials - whilst heading to the gym.

While her workout clothes were bright and cheerful, it's definitely the luxe bag which gave this look an air of glamour.

The iconic bandana look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pretty much every Halloween, you can expect to see a few of Jennifer Lopez's most iconic looks - from the green Versace dress to the now iconic all-white outfit she wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Featuring two incredibly noughties accessories - the white bandana and the oversized chunky belt - this look is classic early JLo.

A classic pair of big hoops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez makes no secret of her love for the big hoop earring - a signature style associated with Latin culture. As a proud Latina from the Bronx, Jennifer even did an entire sketch about her love for the accessory during a 2019 episode of Saturday Night Live.

She wears her hair up - not a style we see often from JLo - so she can really showcase this oversized pair, complete with little baguette crystals.

A Birkin 35 in white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving the power of the right accessory, Jennifer Lopez pulled together her relaxed, athleisure outfit with another prestigious Hermès Birkin.

This time, JLo was sporting a Birkin 35 in white leather. The Hermès Birkin 35 was the very first Birkin released back in 1984.

The Tiffany necklace at the 2024 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's regarded as one of the biggest style icons, and she's often one of the best dressed when she appears at the Met Gala. So when she co-hosted the event in 2024, she really had to deliver something noteworthy. Enter: Tiffany&Co.

JLo turned to the iconic jewellers for a true wow moment, donning a necklace in platinum and 18-carat yellow gold. The magnificent accessory boasted diamonds of over 75 total carats.

It was part of Tiffany's new High Jewellery launch, the Tiffany Celéste Collection, inspired by the work of visionary Tiffany designer Jean Schlumberger.

The Birkin 35 in Brown Leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another day, another Birkin. Oh, to be JLo. The singer was seen dressed rather casually in a brown tracksuit... which she just happened to pair with a Birkin 35 in a matching shade.

This Birkin 35 appears to be made out of the much sought-after crocodile skin.

The white cowboy hat, 1998 VMAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famously from the Bronx, New York, Jenny from the Block looked more like Calamity Jane when she wore this memorable cowboy hat to the 1998 MTV VMAs.

It's a quintessentially JLo look - pairing subtly sexy touches (like flashing her toned abs) while rocking an all-over monochrome colour palette.

Bulgari jewels for the 2023 Grammys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite wearing an elaborate Gucci dress to the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez's scintillating accessories completely made the outfit and stole the show.

Wearing Bulgari (sometimes styled as Bvlgari), it was reported at the time her two high jewellery necklaces were set with over 150 carats of white diamonds, whilst her Serpenti earrings featured 43 carats of deep blue sapphires.

Elevated glam with opera gloves and a Dior bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez can always be relied on to bring the drama. Merging Old Hollywood glamour with a modern flair, JLo attended the Dior fall 2024 couture show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a refined camel dress.

With one shoulder poking out, it was subtly sexy, but the vintage glamour came from her choice of accessory - Jennifer paired the subtle dress with a dramatic pair of long, leather opera gloves.

She also carried a Dior purse for that added Parisian je ne sais quoi.

This oversized floppy sun hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's known to love a hat, but in 2016, Jennifer Lopez took that to new extremes.

While hosting the Carnival Del Sol pool party in Las Vegas, Jlo wore an oversized, floppy sun hat.

The hat was so gargantuan it appeared the singer/actress/beauty mogul had to hold it up to prevent it from covering her face.

A glistening collar necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2024 Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer fashion show, Jennifer Lopez made sure to bring high glamour.

Donning a full-length black column dress, JLo let the accessories do the scene-stealing, opting for a set of luxury jewels by the brand Sartoro. The signature piece was the collar necklace.

Extra accessory points for her subtle black headband - a touch of playfulness amongst all the high fashion.

A Birkin 35 in green leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While out and about in Los Angeles in a tie-dye tracksuit, Jennifer Lopez made sure to add a touch of her trademark glamour and elegance with yet another Birkin bag.

This one was a Birkin 35 in forest green.

Harry Winston jewels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's the only thing that can outshine the caped Giambattista Valli yellow dress Jlo wore to the 2016 Golden Globes? The set of Harry Winston diamonds she accessorised her look with.

The Hustlers actress wore over 200 carats of sparkling Harry Winston jewels for the ceremony, including a cuff, a necklace and a cascading necklace with a twist.

A dramatic fur coat and tartan flat cap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget waterproof jackets and shapeless coats if you want to beat the bad weather - channel Jennifer Lopez and accessorise with some incredibly stylish and fun touches.

If a huge berry-coloured fur coat and black leather gloves weren't dramatic enough, Jennifer added a colourful tartan flat cap and oversized sunglasses.

A Birkin 30 in Black Crocodile Leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When spotted busying herself in New York with then-husband Ben Affleck, the only thing that could steal the spotlight from the two mega stars was JLo's choice of accessory.

The singer was holding on to the timeless and refined Birkin 30 in black crocodile leather. The use of the rare crocodile leather ups the ante in terms of value for these prestigious bags. There's no fixed price for them, but let's just say, they don't come cheap.

Miu Miu sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A go-to accessory Jennifer Lopez relies on to complete her glamorous aesthetic is a pair of sunglasses.

In 2024, the star completed her all-red outfit perfectly with a pair of red-lensed Miu Miu sunglasses. Not only did it give us another classic monochromatic Jlo outfit, the sunglasses gave her look a touch of 70s glamour.

A leather biker cap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2007, Jennifer Lopez was snapped on her way to film with David Letterman in New York City.

Braving the cold of the city in a heavy-looking jacket, Jlo's choice of accessories included a leather biker cap, complete with gold chains. Definitely more of a rock-chick look than we've come to expect from the Waiting for Tonight singer.

The Birkin 35 in red crocodile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Walking about London in 2012, Jennifer Lopez kept things casual in a red tracksuit.

In fact, you'd think many Londoners wouldn't even suspect they were in the presence of the actress and singer... unless they paid attention to what was draped on her arm.

JLo accessorised her tracksuit with a crocodile skin Birkin bag in a matching shade of red.

Flashing A-Rod's engagement ring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A romantic to the end, Jennifer Lopez has been engaged six times and married four. Before rekindling with Ben Affleck, JLo was engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) in 2021.

The ring obviously stole the show when she stepped out with A-Rod - it's hard to miss her huge, emerald-cut diamond ring which was said to have been around 20 carats and worth over $4M (approx.£3.1M).

An oversized fluffy hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez took to the stage in 2012 looking like she might have been an early contender for Elsa from Frozen.

With a big white, crystal-looking gown and an oversized white fluffy hat, it's one of JLo's more out-there costumes!

An upscaled pair of hoops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She loves a hoop earring, but for the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, Jennifer Lopez provided a masterclass on how to blend high and low with the divisive accessory.

Hoops might often be seen as more youthful and informal, but here, Jennifer opted for a thick, gold pair that was more refined. She paired them with very simple makeup and a black suit dress.

The Christian Dior tote

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She reminded us that, despite all the film and music success, she'll always be Jenny from the Block. And she almost had us convinced when she was seen running around doing chores, carrying a tote bag.

However, where most of us might rely on tote bags from, say, Waterstones, Jennifer Lopez's go-to tote is the patterned Christian Dior Book Tote.

The Book Totes from the French fashion house can vary from around £2,100 up to over £4000.

A matching baby blue belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Maid in Manhattan star looked utterly serene as she attended the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards.

The star picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress at the ceremony, for her turn in Hustlers, however, it was her style that really won the night.

JLo opted for a beautiful, baby blue gown by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and oversized sleeves. Completing the look was the matching baby blue belt that not only cinched her waist in but gave the look a mix of structure and softness.

A stunning pink tourmaline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez attending ultra-glam events, a certain level of drama and elegance has become expected - and she did not disappoint as she attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in 2023.

Sponsored by Gucci, Jennifer opted to wear the Italian fashion house from head to toe, pairing a peachy, lingerie-inspired dress with an absolutely jaw-dropping pink tourmaline necklace.

The 161-carat, cushion-cut precious stone necklace was part of Gucci's Allegoria High Jewellery collection.

A crocheted beanie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most exciting things about a JLo red carpet appearance is the versatility - she can serve elegance in gowns and diamonds and then turn up in a more dressed-down, casual style.

Back in 2004, she attended the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards looking more like Jenny from the Block than Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez.

She sported a rather noughties-looking oversized beanie, pulling out a side pony.

A matching silver headscarf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's known for her flowing tresses, but fashion-forward JLo isn't afraid of mixing up her signature looks with some stylish accessories.

In 2006, Jennifer attended the MTV VMAs and covered her hair with a glittery, silver headscarf, which perfectly matched her dress in the same material, giving a Disco/Studio 54 vibe.

Avant-garde Schiaparelli sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to Jennifer Lopez's appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, more was definitely more.

Combining a huge jacket made out of a bloom of white petals, JLo finished the look with pops of black and gold.

The two most standout features were her purse, a quirky, black top handle bag featuring chrome gold lips, and her avant-garde sunglasses. The glasses, almost bug-like, were oval-shaped and featured an antenna-like brim.

Western chic at the Met Gala, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, Jennifer Lopez made yet another iconic appearance at the Met Gala, this time taking inspiration from the Wild West.

JLo's look was a standout, including a Ralph Lauren plunge dress with a high-leg slit and faux fur wrap.

Her notable accessories included a cowgirl hat and giant statement necklaces.

Chandelier earrings at the 2003 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez attended the 2003 Academy Awards wearing a mint green one-shouldered dress by Valentino, perfectly complemented with eye-shadow in the same shade.

A relatively paired back look, the highlight of Jennifer's look was the jaw-dropping Harry Winston earrings.

The chandelier diamond earrings cascaded down almost to The Wedding Planner star's shoulders.

Bennifer's (first) engagement ring, 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh, Bennifer. A love story that was decades in the making, and not without several twists, turns and bumps.

The pair got married on July 16, 2022, nearly two decades after their first attempt. Jlo's first engagement ring from the actor was the true standout of her appearance at the 2003 premiere of Ben's superhero movie, Daredevil.

Boasting 6.1 carats, and a radiant-cut intense pink diamond with two white diamond side stones, the Harry Winston ring was iconic and ushered in a new resurgence of coloured rings.

Crystal everything at the 2019 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to disappoint, Jennifer Lopez nailed the 2019 Met Gala's theme of Camp with this head-to-toe sparkling ensemble.

A modern twist on the 1920s flapper, Jennifer accessorised her glittery Versace fringe dress with a matching cascading headpiece (also Versace) and a giant necklace.

The rare Birkin 25 in Himalayan Niloticus Crocodile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez's collection of Birkin bags couldn't get any more incredible, she pulled out the big one.

A Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag is considered the Holy Grail in a handbag collection. Incredibly rare, and incredibly expensive, the bags are constructed from Nile crocodile hide and dyed in a grey/pearly white gradient which resembles the snow-capped Himalayan mountains.

Prices vary wildly, but, for context, most luxury resellers will start prices at £125,000 as a minimum. In June 2018, a Himalaya Birkin with an 18-carat, white gold, diamond-encrusted lock sold for £162,500 at Christie's London.