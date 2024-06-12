The Hush sale is back with up to 50% off – these are the 9 items we predict will sell out first
The hush sale is back on with up to 50% on dresses, denim, and even swimwear
In the realm of effortless and cosy style, Hush's designs are a niche that's hard to beat. Renowned for their relaxed yet sophisticated pieces, the brand should be a go-to for those who value both comfort and style.
And now, with the Hush sale here, offering up to 50% off, it’s the perfect time to revamp your capsule wardrobes with luxurious and refined staples at brilliant prices. Here are some of my must-haves which are perfect for the warmer months, but also for all-year-round, seasonal dressing.
For those of you who are new to the brand, Hush combines contemporary designs with a laid-back stance, perfect for those who want to look effortlessly chic without sacrificing comfort. Their collections feature versatile pieces that can transition from casual daywear to sophisticated evening looks. They offer light-weight knitwear, flowy dresses, and fabulous denim that exudes an understated but cool style.
The Hush sale is known for offering significant discounts on a wide range of items, and it is only available online, making it accessible to all. With discounts on wardrobe staples, this sale is a great opportunity to invest in quality fashion without breaking the bank.
OUR HUSH SALE TOP PICKS
RRP: was £99 now £70 | These trousers have a linen blend, making them breathable and comfortable in the warmer weather. They give off a look of refined luxury, and add an elevated and sophisticated vibe to any look.
RRP: was £75 now £50 | This denim shirt is made from a soft chambray to create a slim and fitted silhouette, making it ultra flattering. Style by layering or tucking into wide leg jeans or trousers.
RRP: was £85 now £60 | Made with a viscose material and featuring a blue and pink Ikat print, this shirt dress is ultra flattering and stylish. However, only sizes 4-10 are available, so buy yours quick!
RRP: was £99 now £70 | Although you may not have knitwear on your mind, this bold cardigan can be worn all year round. Pair with your favourite white jeans outfit and you have a winner — even in the warmer months.
RRP: was £99 now £65 | These striped dungarees are already in my shopping basket. Pair with a crisp white t-shirt and sandals for casual summer outing or dress up with a brighter layers such as an orange top or blouse.
RRP: was £110 now £55 | If you haven't already hopped on board with the leopard print trend, then this dress is a brilliant place to start. Elevate this piece with black heels, or wear it during the day with your best white trainers.
RRP: was £65 now £40 | Dark grey and featuring a v-neck collar, this shirt strikes the ideal balance between a dressier shirt and a casual one. And it's made with 100% cotton, so it's extra soft.
RRP: was £89 now £60 | With a high waist and flared leg, these jeans would look great with a pair of heeled boots. And you could even create a double denim look with a matching denim shirt.
RRP: was £79 now £40 | Covered in a zesty lemon print, this swimsuit is one of the best bathing suits for women over 50— and its only £40! It is also made using recycled polyamide, and features a v-neck and flattering wide straps. Wear to the beach with linen trousers and sandals.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
