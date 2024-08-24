I knew I recognised this chic Zara bag - it's a great match for a Longchamp leather tote, but costs a fraction of the price
Accessories are an easy-peasy way to reboot your wardrobe for the new season, and this £35.99 bag looks much more expensive
September is just around the corner, which means I'm starting to think about my autumn wardrobe. Cosy knitwear and knee boots are of course a must, but my raffia bag is also going to need a new season update.
I'm taking cues from celebrities like Katie Holmes by getting my hands on a tan tote. Zara always tends to surprise me when it comes to bags, and when I stumbled across this basket-shaped style, it really looked more designer than high street. Wider than a bucket bag and a sleek new take on the traditional rectangular tote, this ticks all my boxes.
The angled shape of the sides remind me of the Longchamp Épure Leather XL tote, which can only be a bonus. The label makes some of the best designer bags under £1000, and if you keep an eye out, you'll see the iconic Le Pliage bag everywhere at the moment, so it's a very in-demand brand.
Shop Zara Longchamp lookalike
I bookmarked this basket-shaped bag last month and now that autumn is approaching, I can't wait to head to the checkout with it. Unlike the Longchamp, it has a drawstring pouch inside to keep your valuables safe, and it's got a hook fastening. There's a detachable crossbody strap too, so it really is a versatile style. There's an ecru-coloured version available in the Zara sale as well, so you can buy both for less than the price of the Longchamp.
The Longchamp is definitely a lot taller, so holds more if you wanted to carry around a laptop, and is of course made from real leather, unlike the Zara option. It's got the leaping horse logo that's a Longchamp signature, and for a designer bag, £455 isn't outrageous. You'll definitely get a lot of wear out it! The word 'Épure' means a sleek, pared-back design, so this is a style that won't age.
If you're after long-lasting quality, the Longchamp is a great option, but if you want to test out this new silhouette, Zara's bargain bag has got you covered.
It has more dramatically angled sides than the Longchamp, and the fan shape also makes it a lookalike for the Jil Sander Sombrero style that was on my wishlist for a while, proving it definitely does have a designer feel to it.
The rich colour will pair well with everything from all-black outfits to blue denim and floral midi dresses. And you don't have to necessarily go matchy matchy! Carrying a tan bag and wearing black leather ballet flats feels very fresh at the moment, so don't overthink your accessories.
Shop more new season Zara bags
The gold metal detailing on this bag makes it look very high end, and this also perfectly taps into the minimalist Quiet Luxury trend. If you love wearing bright colours and prints, the neutral colour will balance things out nicely.
The patent leather finish of slouchy bucket bag has got autumn written all over it. Wear it with these pinstripe trousers for ultimate back to work vibes.
