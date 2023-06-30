We can't get over how chic Amal Clooney's yellow jumpsuit is

Amal Clooney just debuted the most stunning yellow jumpsuit while in Madrid - here's where you can get a similar style.

She may be George Clooney's gorgeous wife - but Amal Clooney is also a human rights activist, lawyer, public speaker, and a mom. And not only is the multi-hyphenate inspiring in her actions, but she also inspires us frequently with her fashion looks too. Her most recent look, which we must say fits right in with Amal's best style moments, from her trip to Madrid is certainly no exception.

While speaking at the We Choose Earth Tour conference, Amal looked chic as can be in a yellow-gold, satin jumpsuit.

The jumpsuit, which had a gorgeous, draping design at the midriff, cinched into a bow at the waist, perfectly accentuating the lawyer's athletic and elegant figure. The bottom half of the suit was perfectly tailored to the ankles, with two straight pleats going down the center of both pant legs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To accessorize the tailored and elegant look, Amal paired her jumpsuit with a pair of pointed-toe, gold heels that nearly perfectly matched the hue of her outfit. For jewelry, she went really simple as to not distract from the splendor of the jumpsuit - just some simple gold hoop earrings from Cartier, and a dainty gold bracelet on her wrist.

In true Amal fashion, she parted hair her deeply to the side, and had a super high-glamour blowout for the event. We've been noticing that this is pretty much Amal's signature hairstyle for formal events, and doesn't stray too far from the timeless and classic 'do - and for good reason, it looks amazing on her.

This isn't the first time Amal has sported a jumpsuit for an event, however - just last month, she rocked a very tailored grey jumpsuit while speaking at the 4gamechangers festival in Vienna, Austria - proving that a tailored jumpsuit just might be the best way to spice up your business wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Amal's elegant yellow jumpsuit is definitely a bit more on the formal side, it goes without saying that jumpsuits are a great option if you have somewhere a bit fancier to attend this summer - perhaps for a dinner or garden party, or even a wedding would be a suitable place for such a glam wardrobe piece. Although Amal's jumpsuit would definitely set you back a few dollars, we've found a similar style that works for multiple occasions, won't hurt your wallet, and is sure to wow all those around you.