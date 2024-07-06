I've always shied away from cropped jackets, but Viola Davis' casual chic outfit just convinced me to give them a try

An easy look to recreate, and one I would happily wear every day

Viola Davis
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tiffany Rose)
Kerrie Hughes
By
published

I'll be honest, the thought of wearing cropped anything strikes fear into my very soul,  which is a shame as cropped, well, everything seems to have been a trend for a while - and shows no sign of going anywhere. 

We've been transported back (again) to the 90s, when cropped was a very popular trend. Which I fully embraced at the time. However, 20 years and three kids later, and I now prefer a top with more length. However, recently I have seen some brilliant styling of cropped items, and Viola Davis' recent outfit has made me realise they're perfect for unpredictable 'summer' weather. 

Wearing cropped items, particularly tops, doesn't necessarily mean you have to have any flesh on show – and Viola showcases this perfectly with the most casual but beautifully chic outfit. Also proving she needs no help choosing the best jeans for your body type, the actress teamed a casual black cropped hoodie and black t-shirt with light wash baggy jeans and platform trainers – and finishes the look of with a masterclass in makeup and accessories. 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

A photo posted by on

Shop jackets

H&M cropped hoodie
H&M Cropped Zip-Through Hoodie

This simple cropped black hoodie is just like the one seen on Viola. Cropped just above the waist, it features a hood (very handy with the weather right now), and is made from sweatshirt fabric, which is brushed inside for extra comfort. A great alternative for a coat right now. Also available in white, grey and navy. 

Zara cropped jacket
Zara linen blend cropped jacket

This linen blend cropped jacket is perfect for summer and the unpredictable and often humid weather we are currently having in the UK. It's lightweight so won't make you too hot, and easy to carry if you want to take it off. This would look ultra chic with a simple but classic white tee underneath.

M&S Soft Touch Zip Up Hoodie
M&S Soft Touch Zip Up Hoodie

If you want something with a little extra length, this soft touch zip-up hoodie is a great option. Perfect for everyday or for staying warm to and from the gym, this cosy hoodie has a relaxed fit and a beautiful all-over textured design. Available in a range of colours (which are selling fast!) 

Viola shared the photo, in which she is joined by her soon-to-be 14-year-old daughter, both looking relaxed and happy on the cusp of what we're sure will be big birthday celebrations. 

Viola's casual look was completed with a beautifully patterned headwrap, a stack of bracelets, bold red lipstick and huge but delicate gold hoop earrings. It's a rare but charming insight into the actress' every day, and proof, as we thought, that she looks just as stunning off the red carpet.  

Shop Viola's look

asos jeans
ASOS Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

These ASOS jeans are a steal at under £40, with a relaxed straight leg and low rise for an ultra flattering fit. This style is available in multiple colours, including black and mid blue, all of which are selling fast, unsurprisingly. 

vagabond platform judy trainers
Vagabond Judy Sneakers

Voted on of our top best white trainers picks, these Judy sneakers from Vagabond are a beautiful twist on a classic wardrobe staple. The platform heel offers height and support, and the cushioned design makes me comfortable for every and all-day wear. 

Jewellery hut gold hoops
14K Gold Sleeper Hoops

These oversized thin gold hoop earrings are a brilliant way to elevate any outfit. These 14 carat gold ones from Jewellery Hut come in a range of sizes, from 12mm in diameter to 50mm (pictured). The perfect way to add a finishing touch to any outfit - day or night. 

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

