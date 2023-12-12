Victoria Beckham's new midnight blue sultry dress is the only thing on our Christmas list this year

Victoria Beckham recently debuted a new midnight blue floor-length dress while out in NYC with friends, including Cindy Crawford.

Undoubtedly, Victoria Beckham is one of the most stylish ladies out there. Not only does she literally have her own fashion line, simply titled just her full name, but she also proves to wear some really chic outfits herself. Plus, after the release of Netflix's Beckham documentary, all eyes have been on the former pop star to see what she's up to and what she's wearing.

Recently, the multi-hyphenate was out for a girl's night in New York City with some of her besties, including the likes of models Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. While out for her fancy ladies' night, she sported a super stunning midnight blue floor-length dress that proves to be a perfect dress for a holiday party - and we just can't stop looking at it.

Victoria Beckham's new midnight blue sultry dress is really the stuff of dreams, boasting a skin tight silhouette that still manages to look totally elegant. With long sleeves, some draping detailing on the side, and a high mock neck that helps totally elongate the whole look. For shoes, the Spice Girl wore a pair of suede black peep toe heels, reminiscent of those stilettos that were popular back in the early 2000's.

We weren't the only ones who thought her look was totally enviable, though - people in the comments of her Instagram post that recalled her GNO were just as enamored by her look as we were.

"I love your dress!" one fan commented.

"Love this pic of you beautiful ladies! 🤩🔥 Your smiles made my day!" another said, commenting on how great all of the A-list ladies looked together.

Keeping her beauty look relatively simple, Victoria went for a soft glam makeup look, no doubt using products from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line, and stuck to rosey, warm tones on her face that perfectly complemented her navy dress. She also kept her shiny brunette locks down, letting them drape over her shoulders in a blowout style.

Her skin also looks undeniably flawless - but let's face it, her skin always has an effortless radiance to it. This is no doubt in thanks to her high-end LED face masks that she uses to boost collagen and support a glowy complexion. During London Fashion Week Victoria shared a video of one of her models having a backstage facial with a Foreo LED mask which typically goes for £279- which may sound pricey, for results like that of Victoria Beckham's complexion, you really can't go wrong.