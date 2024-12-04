Did Victoria Beckham just steal the show in a sleek black gown at the Buckingham Palace State Banquet?

We're adding similar style dresses to our baskets for the festivities ahead

Image of Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

Victoria Beckham stunned at a recent state banquet at Buckingham Palace, redefining occasionwear in a sleek, long black dress that's simultaneously on-trend and extremely classic.

A floor-length black dress may seem like the furthest thing away from a necessity this season; however, Victoria Beckham's latest look is proving otherwise. Whether you're currently on the hunt for a Christmas party outfit or you're hosting a festive dinner party, we would argue that a black dress is the answer to all of your winter wardrobe dilemmas.

Attending the event, filled with Royalty she wore the sleek black dress accompanied with a gold small clutch bag, black open-toe heels and emerald and gold drop earrings. Her exact dress is the Long Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress from Victoria Beckham's collection, and it features a cinched waist detail which adds texture and dimension to the piece.

Image of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "It's hard to do a high fashion take on white tie, but if anyone was going to manage it, it's Victoria Beckham. The ruched detailing at the waist of this dress is beautiful, plus the shiny fabric and structured shoulders give her a sharp silhouette.

Later saying, "Are they emerald earrings I spy too? As nervous as VB must have been for such a huge event, her gown is perfectly polished, which would have given her poise and confidence when rubbing shoulder with royalty."

A long black dress is the ultimate winter capsule wardrobe staple, combining versatility with a timeless element which is ideal for the festive season ahead. From being worn for special occasions to formal dinners.

Shop Black Long Dresses

flat lay image of black dress
Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Lace Velvet Midi Slip Dress

Made of both lace and velvet this dress offers a delightful retro-feel, it's lace sleeves and high-neck creates a sophisticated luxurious look. Watch as this dress becomes your go-to.

flat lay image of black long sleeve dress
Betsy & Adams Long Sleeve Mixed Media Sheath Gown

Nothing screams festive more than velvet, and this velvet black dress is simply stunning. Featuring a cascading ruffle and an elegant side slit this dress will certainly turn heads.

flat lay image of black dress
Naked Wardrobe Smooth Tie Front Maxi Dress

This figure-hugging dress features a flattering tie-waist detail which adds dimension to the smooth silhouette. Simply add your favourite pair of heels and a sparkly clutch bag for the ultimate winter look.

Style the Dress with

flat lay image of black heels
New Look Black Satin Bow Stiletto Heel Sandals

Finished off with a bow, these open-toe stilettos will elevate your eveningwear immediately. They also feature a satin finish and cushioning making them ideal for all day wear.

flat lay image of gold clutch bag
Anthropologie Sparkle Clutch Bag

This sparkly clutch bag is already on my winter wishlist. Offering the perfect amount of glamour this handbag will immediately liven up those winter neutrals. Pair with some fabulous gold jewellery for a finishing touch.

flat lay image of gold earings
Amy Powney Keshi Pearl Stud Drop Earrings

There is something so special about these pearl drop earrings. Made from Keshi pearls, and 18k gold, they are excellent quality and look luxurious too. Plus they are now discounted, so get yours quick!

With the right accessories you can transform such a versatile wardrobe piece, for example dress up with an added faux fur jacket or for a more casual affair opt for an oversized blazer to layer over the top.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

