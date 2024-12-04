Did Victoria Beckham just steal the show in a sleek black gown at the Buckingham Palace State Banquet?
We're adding similar style dresses to our baskets for the festivities ahead
Victoria Beckham stunned at a recent state banquet at Buckingham Palace, redefining occasionwear in a sleek, long black dress that's simultaneously on-trend and extremely classic.
A floor-length black dress may seem like the furthest thing away from a necessity this season; however, Victoria Beckham's latest look is proving otherwise. Whether you're currently on the hunt for a Christmas party outfit or you're hosting a festive dinner party, we would argue that a black dress is the answer to all of your winter wardrobe dilemmas.
Attending the event, filled with Royalty she wore the sleek black dress accompanied with a gold small clutch bag, black open-toe heels and emerald and gold drop earrings. Her exact dress is the Long Sleeve Gathered Midi Dress from Victoria Beckham's collection, and it features a cinched waist detail which adds texture and dimension to the piece.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "It's hard to do a high fashion take on white tie, but if anyone was going to manage it, it's Victoria Beckham. The ruched detailing at the waist of this dress is beautiful, plus the shiny fabric and structured shoulders give her a sharp silhouette.
Later saying, "Are they emerald earrings I spy too? As nervous as VB must have been for such a huge event, her gown is perfectly polished, which would have given her poise and confidence when rubbing shoulder with royalty."
A long black dress is the ultimate winter capsule wardrobe staple, combining versatility with a timeless element which is ideal for the festive season ahead. From being worn for special occasions to formal dinners.
Shop Black Long Dresses
Made of both lace and velvet this dress offers a delightful retro-feel, it's lace sleeves and high-neck creates a sophisticated luxurious look. Watch as this dress becomes your go-to.
Nothing screams festive more than velvet, and this velvet black dress is simply stunning. Featuring a cascading ruffle and an elegant side slit this dress will certainly turn heads.
Style the Dress with
Finished off with a bow, these open-toe stilettos will elevate your eveningwear immediately. They also feature a satin finish and cushioning making them ideal for all day wear.
This sparkly clutch bag is already on my winter wishlist. Offering the perfect amount of glamour this handbag will immediately liven up those winter neutrals. Pair with some fabulous gold jewellery for a finishing touch.
With the right accessories you can transform such a versatile wardrobe piece, for example dress up with an added faux fur jacket or for a more casual affair opt for an oversized blazer to layer over the top.
