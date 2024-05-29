Reece Witherspoon's favourite white trainers are perfect for summer – and they're on sale today
Victoria Beckham is a fan too!
Victoria Beckham and Reece Witherspoon are a constant source of style inspiration for us here at woman&home. And while we really enjoy seeing their glamorous sides, it's their chic everyday attire that really captures our attention, particularly when it comes to comfortable footwear.
Stan Smith trainers made it to our list of the best white trainers and it's clear we're not the only ones who see their practical and stylish appeal. Both Reece Witherspoon and Victoria Beckham have been spotted wearing the vintage style over the years, and we've found where you can shop the exact same Adidas trainers for less than £60.
Shop discounted Stan Smith trainers
Reece Witherspoon has been seen wearing this white and green edition on various occasions, so we're already sold. But if you need any more convincing, the subtle pop of colour will liven up any minimalist outfit perfectly.
There's no going wrong with sleek white - Victoria Beckham's pair of choice. Simple in the best way, there is no outfit that these Stan Smith trainers won't go with, making them the ideal investment for the summer months.
With an impressive £25 saving at the moment, there's no time like the present to add this style to your trainer collection. The Stan Smith design first launched back in 1965, and they look just as good today as they did almost 60 years ago - so you can be sure of their timeless appeal and high quality.
No capsule wardrobe is complete without a good pair of white trainers, and we love how both Reece and Victoria use their Adidas Stan Smiths to add a cool, casual edge to any outfit formula.
A longline wool coat or a pair of black tailored trousers can be tricky to dress down for everyday, but both of these looks go to show that a pair of affordable white trainers is all you need. Equally as chic paired with your staple pair of jeans or a flowy maxi skirt in the heat of summer, this is a celebrity-approved purchase you will get endless wear out of.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
