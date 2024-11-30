We're captivated by Trinny Woodall's unique festive outfit – her diamanté polka dot top and midi skirt are dazzling
Her outfit is one we wouldn't have thought of, but works so well for the festive season
Trinny Woodall put a festive spin on the classic polka dot with her dazzling diamanté-embellished long sleeve top and matching midi skirt - we're captivated by the stunning look.
Trinny London's polka dot look has won a coveted position on our Christmas party outfit inspiration board, with the fashion and skincare mogul stunning in the print as she took to Instagram to promote Trinny London's Cyber Weekend sale.
The dazzling outfit oozed sophistication while bundling in tonnes of fun too, with Trinny putting a festive spin on the classic and traditional polka dot with her diamanté-embellished long sleeve and matching tulle midi skirt.
Shop Festive Polka Dot Pieces
Perfectly blending practicality with style, this cosy-chic jumper will keep you warm while the sparkling polka dot embellishments bring a festive and shining touch to your outfit. We love the string of diamantés around the neck which really adds to the festive flair.
Boasting the same stunning mesh fabric, high-sitting elastic waistband and gorgeous polka dot print as Trinny's skirt, this high-street buy is one that'll give you her look for less. The cascading polka dot print is so eye-catching and we love the billowing, floating look of the mesh fabric that gives a luxe finish to this skirt.
This stunning and luxe velvet top is a beautiful and timeless party wear staple. The bardot neckline oozes sophistication, with the fitted sleeves hugging the shoulder and creating a super flattering silhouette. The sparkling pearl embellishments are a lovely festive touch and elevate the classic piece into the perfect party style.
The crew neck long sleeve boasted a flattering fitted silhouette, with the simple design being elevated by the luxurious soft velvet fabric and dazzling diamantés that caught the light and sparkled beautifully.
She tucked the long sleeve into the waistband of her polka dot skirt, proving that pattern on pattern doesn't always have to feel overly busy and that maximalist looks can still ooze sophistication and be fun and playful too.
The patterns worked brilliantly together, with the larger diamanté embellishments on the top complimenting the smaller, more dainty dots lining the tulle of her skirt. The skirt's pattern may not have been sparkly, but the mesh-like tulle gave more dimension to the white dotted pattern and brought in movement and texture that felt oh-so festive and party-ready.
While we couldn't see what shoes Trinny chose to finish off her look, we'd put out bets on her styling the outfit with some elegant and sleek point-toe heels in a shining black patent - though a comfortable pair of black leather ballet flats or some striking black heeled boots would look great too. And, if you're leaning into the festive party wear look, perhaps as you put together a work Christmas party outfit, some metallic silver heels or a statement flat shoe that leans into the embellished look, like the M&S Studded Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps, would create a statement sparkling style you'll want to dance the night away in.
Once we got over how envious we we're of Trinny's sparkling outfit, we could finally focus on the reason for her Instagram post. As she dazzled in her diamantés, she revealed that her makeup and skincare brand Trinny London is having an up to 40% off sale this Cyber Weekend and tonnes of her best-selling products are heavily discounted- but you'll have to act quickly as the offer ends Monday 2 December at midnight.
If you're a Woman&Home fan, and we hope you are, you'll know how much we rave about Trinny London's products, with the Take Back Time Eye Cream and The Elevator Neck Cream being two stand out favourites for Editor Kerrie Hughes.
"If you're new to Trinny London and think you'd like to try something - you think 'I've followed Trinny for SO long!' - then get a Cracker," Trinny said in the video. The Festive Crackers are gift sets that Trinny London have curated, with tonnes of different ones being available so you can try out smaller sizes of various different products to see what you like and might want to buy a full size of later.
Standouts include the Non-Negotiables Cracker Gift Set which includes their bestselling balm cleanser and peptide moisturiser and we also love the Everyday Chic Cracker Gift Set in which you get an eye shade, a lip and cheek multitasker, and a lip gloss to help you pull together a natural everyday makeup look.
"They're a brilliant way to start stacking," she said of the gift sets. "There's something for everyone!"
If you're after a full size product, there are tonnes that we love here at Woman&Home and our favourites can be found below - Happy shopping!
Shop Trinny Woodall Cyber Weekend Sale
This eye treatment is designed to target fine lines, wrinkles, eye bags and dark circles, in order to give the eyes a more youthful, lifted look. Our editor tried out the product after years of struggling to see results with other creams targeted at the delicate eye area and, as shared in her review of the Take Back Time Eye Cream, she saw a massive difference after just 10 days of use!
The Elevator is a neck cream that boasts a nourishing and firming blend of Isodonis Japonicus plant, decapeptides, oligo + nonapeptides and encapsulated alpha arbutin, all of which work to smooth fine lines and give the neck a visibly lifted, defined look. It's another of our editor's favourite Trinny products and, in her review of The Elevator, revealed it has left her neck 'feeling amazing' after a few weeks of use.
A staple pick that our beauty team recommends for anyone with sensitive skin, the Plump Up Serum is formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid to help visibly firm your skin while also helping with dryness. When our editor picked it up at the Trinny London Pop Up in London, she found the serum to be 'unbelievably light' on the skin and left no residue or heaviness after being rubbed in.
