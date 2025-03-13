Toni Collette's impeccable style proved a white maxi dress with black knee boots are hard to beat
The Australian actress provides some much-needed chilly spring weather outfit inspiration
Ever since she burst on to our screens in Muriel's Wedding back in the mid-90s, Toni Collette has proved she's one to watch when it comes to effortless, elegant style. And her recent look is one we're banking for this unpredictable weather.
Attending a photocall for her new movie Mickey 17 at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, Toni looked lovely in an elegant white maxi dress, which she teamed with black blazer and boots to create a timeless look. Not only is the extra coverage from the blazer, long dress and boots a great way to stay warm in the chilly weather, her outfit offers great inspiration for styling a white dress.
The recent sunshine really got us thinking about our spring capsule wardrobe, but the the temperature has yet to catch up with the rapidly approaching new season. Toni's outfit keeps things cool, comfortable and very 'spring' with the white dress - the blazer and boots add a layer of warmth and timeless style.
Shop Toni's Style
You can't beat a white dress for spring and summer.- it works for so many occasions and a more elevated every day. The embroidered detail on the bottom of the dress, sleeves and notch neck detail elevates the piece, and loose, flattering fit will keep you cool and comfortable.
A classic wardrobe staple, this timeless black blazer from Nobody's Child is a bargain the sale right now - and perfect to team with a white dress for added style and warmth. We also love Nobody's Child's styling with it here – a simple white tee and jeans for an effortlessly chic look.
It's not hard to see why these Dune London suede block heel boots are selling fast right now, bringing two hot fashion trends - suede and knee boots - together. They have rave reviews on the M&S website, with many buyers commenting on how (surprisingly) comfortable and stylish they are.
This look is one of Toni's more timeless styles - clearly a big fan of colour and bold prints, some of the actress' press event looks have been show-stopping glam. But we love how Toni elevated this classic look to make it event-worthy, finishing her look off with stacked gold necklaces and the most understated but beautiful makeup. Toni added to the 'wow' factor with her beautiful blonde billowing hair tumbling down over her shoulders, and standing out a mile against her highly contrasting black blazer.
If you were thinking knee boots don't work with skirts or dresses, Toni's outfit proves otherwise. However there are so many other shoe types this look would also work with, from a pair of the best white trainers and flip flops, to heels and espadrilles. Whatever shoes you want to pair a white dress or skirt with – it all works!
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
