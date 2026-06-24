I'd forgotten how comfy and easy TOMS espadrilles are - there's a reason these bestselling summer shoes have been around for 20 years

I've been looking for a summer shoe that's somewhere in between my most comfortable sandals and my best white trainers for taking on holiday. Something lightweight, easy to pack in a suitcase and convenient to slip on and off.

Leather ballet flats feel a bit too heavy, and although I love the look of jelly shoes, my feet do not love the feel of them. It was when I was scrolling through looking for Amazon Prime Day deals that I came across a classic pair of TOMS Alpargata espadrilles, which fit the bill perfectly. Remember those?

Back in the day, everyone from the Olsen sisters to Jessica Alba adored these canvas slip-ons. In 2006, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie designed a pair of shoes based on the traditional canvas shoes worn by Argentinian polo players and farmers. And they didn't just look good - he pledged that for every pair of shoes sold, a pair would be given to a child who needed them.

Fast forward twenty years, and the TOMS Alpargata is still a bestseller thanks to its incredibly lightweight design. They're perfect for the heatwave or for a holiday, and much like my beloved Superga trainers, they're easy to chuck in the washing machine when they need freshening up,

Prime Day Deal TOMS Recycled Cotton Alpargata Loafer Flat £25.16 (was £44) at Amazon In my opinion, the sizes are on the smaller side, so order a half or even a full size larger. They're quite a narrow fit too, so some different TOMS shoes might be better suited to wider feet. The elastic on the top makes them easier to put on, and these can arrive at your door tomorrow if you're struggling with what shoes to wear in a heatwave. I got mine in black, but the navy version is a much softer alternative that will work with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe.

You don't just have to take my word for it. The TOMS Alpargata espadrilles have got a whopping 11,300 reviews on Amazon, including one customer who wrote: "They are very comfortable, easy to wear and keep clean. Just pop them into the washing machine when needed, the colour lasts well even after multiple washes."

Another added: "This is my 5th pair of Toms. I have them in lots of different colours. They are quite simply the comfiest of slip on summer shoes. As always fantastic quality and well made. I put them in the washing machine and they always come out without any issues. These are a great price on Amazon."

A lot of people seem to agree they're a solid contender for best slippers, too, since they're light and comfy to wear around the house, but are durable enough to pop outside whenever needed.

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