Duchess Sophie's flat espadrilles are an elevated, comfy alternative to white trainers for sunny summer

If there's one style of shoe the Duchess of Edinburgh can't be without this time of year, it's espadrilles, and she's just added a new pair to her collection. Wedges are gorgeous with summer wedding guest dresses and smarter outfits but when you want pure comfort as well as style, flat espadrilles like Sophie's TOMS Valencias are perfect.

They're an elegant alternative to white trainers without being too formal and the flatform design of these shoes gives some elevation too. The Duchess already owns the Valencias in white and she wore a chambray blue version when she went to see preparations for LEAF Open Farm Sunday.

They're slip-on style, with a rope-wrapped flatform sole and TOMS' CloudBound™ insoles which provide extra support and breathability. If you're not sure about anything with a platform, then the brand also makes very similar espadrilles that are purely flat.

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Duchess Sophie's Espadrilles

Exact Match TOMS Valencia Platform Espadrilles Chambray Dot £75 at TOMS TOMS' best-selling Valencia platforms espadrilles have the classic rope-wrapped detailing and this pair has the chambray uppers with polka dots. The lining has a floral print and these shoes also have CloudBound™ insoles to provide support and comfort. Sophie Owns TOMS Valencia Platform White Slip-On Espadrilles £27 at Amazon Duchess Sophie also owns the Valencia espadrilles in white and you can pick them up with a discount via Amazon right now. This neutral colour is the perfect option if you want a comfy yet chic pair of shoes that will go with everything. Penelope Chilvers Valenciana Espadrilles £129 at Penelope Chilvers Crafted in Spain, these espadrilles are made from sand-toned suede and have an artisanal jute sole. They're flat and have a lace-up design, and you could wear them with everything from your favourite summer dresses to white jeans and T-shirts.

Complete The Look

Similar Style Monica Vinader Odyssey Stud Earrings £99 at Monica Vinader The Duchess' exact earrings are no longer available in the colour she owns, though these are a similar style and also come with aquamarine stones and 18k gold vermeil. You can also get matching huggie earrings, a ring and a necklace if you love a set. Exact Match Penelope Chilvers Monday Floral Blouse £149 at Penelope Chilvers The Monday Blouse in indigo blue and primrose yellow is printed with Penelope Chilvers' own vintage-inspired pattern. It's made from 100% cotton for a breathable finish and it's got a relaxed silhouette. Tuck into jeans or skirts, or leave casual and loose. M&S Cotton Blend Pull-On Tapered Trousers £30 at M&S These trousers come in four different lengths and are made from a cotton-blend material. They're one of those styles that's so easy to wear and comfortable, thanks to the pull-on design and elasticated drawstring waist. The legs are slightly tapered and there are handy side pockets.

The uppers on the royal's shoes are a soft dusty blue with tiny white dots and the combination adds a hint of colour to an outfit without being overwhelming. Duchess Sophie kept to a blue, green and cream theme, though her espadrilles would look stunning with a plain white dress or linen trousers and a vest top.

For an official visit she wasn't going to dress quite that casually and her trousers were khaki with a gathered hem that finished just above her flats. She styled them with the Monday Floral Blouse from Penelope Chilvers (the British clothing brand that also makes one of her go-to pairs of espadrille wedges) and a neutral blazer.

Even her earrings coordinated as she re-wore a simple pair of Monica Vinader aquamarine studs. It was a low-key ensemble that still felt polished and the espadrilles were my favourite part.

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Alamy)

The woven sole of espadrilles immediately adds a summery edge to any outfit and they strike a good balance between elegance and casualness. Espadrilles flats or flatforms like Duchess Sophie's are often overlooked compared to wedges but if anything they're even more versatile because they're comfy to wear everyday.

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She looked at ease as she walked around, seeing the preparations for Open Farm Sunday in her role as honorary president of Linking Environment And Farming.

Most outfits where you'd typically reach for trainers would work with these styles and the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn her other Valencias in various ways before. She took them to Nepal with her in 2025 and styled them with a floaty maxi skirt, white T-shirt and a blazer.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

At the Royal Windsor Horse Show a few months later Sophie went for a more casual red maxi dress instead. Now the Duchess has proved they work effortlessly with relaxed trousers too. Knowing how much she's worn her white TOMS Valencia flatforms before, I expect to see these chambray blue ones a lot this summer.