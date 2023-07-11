This Kate Middleton-inspired Barbiecore blazer is on sale for under £50 for Prime Day

We're obsessed with this Barbie pink, Kate Middleton-inspired blazer on Amazon - and it's heavily discounted for Prime Day 2023.

You don't need to be well-versed in pop culture to know that Barbie is all the rage in 2023, particularly driven by the upcoming Barbie film set to come out in theaters on July 21. With celebs like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, and even Kate Middleton wearing the trendy Barbie pink hue for the past year (also read: Valentino pink), fashion brands have been releasing lots of clothing pieces in that same hue so that you, too, can harness the Barbiecore vibes.

As we also are well aware, The Princess of Wales loves a blazer, and we're constantly looking to the Princess for sartorial inspiration - especially in the summer months when she tends to add more pops of color to her ensembles.

One of our most favorite looks from the Princess was one she debuted just weeks ago, where she paired a light pink blazer with matching trousers and a white, pearl belt - totally giving off "business Barbie" vibes, if you will.

The one button blazer, although paired chicly with matching trousers for Kate's particular look, is also great as a separate - whether you pair it with jeans, a simple dress, or a midi skirt, you really can't go wrong with a soft pink blazer.

Luckily, we found a dupe for Kate's blazer that comes in a delightful selection of colorways, including that enviable Barbie pink that we've all been vying after for the last few months - and it's on sale for 30% off only for Prime Day 2023.

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer, $52 (£40) | Amazon This blazer from Amazon's house fashion brand, The Drop, is perfect for those looking for a versatile wardrobe piece that works for any season. Pair it with shorts and a t-shirt for a fun summer look, or with a dress or skirt for your next night out.

Kate’s blazer actually was an old favorite from Alexander McQueen, the designer brand many of Kate Middleton’s dresses hail from. With angled pockets, formal lapels, and a matching pink button, the jacket gave her outfit great structure and accentuated her athletic silhouette.

On the particular day in May 2023 when she sported the pink blazer most recently, she was visiting the The Foundling Museum, of which she’s a Patron. She arrived there to talk with those with experience of the care system as well as foster carers and adoptive parents as part of her Shaping Us campaign.