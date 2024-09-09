Tess Daly reveals how to elevate denim with the perfect blazer and flares combination that we'll be repeating this autumn

If you're looking for the perfect way to bridge the gap between smart and casual, Tess Daly's latest look might just be the inspiration you need. The Strictly Come Dancing Host paired a sophisticated tailored blazer with denim flares showing us how easy it is to elevate everyday denim.

As we move into autumn, it's time to focus on layering key pieces from your autumn capsule wardrobe to create both warm and stylish looks. And of course, this means that your go-to denim can be elevated into smart attire by styling with tailored blazers and jackets, and Tess Daly's outfit is the ideal example of how to do this effortlessly.

Daly's look combines classic denim flares, a sleek tailored blazer, a Breton striped t-shirt and of course, the best white trainers. Her combination of structured, smart tailoring with laid back denim is the perfect look for transitional weather, and is ideal for autumnal office wear too.

Tess Daly took to Instagram, posting a photo series in the ultra-stylish look. She captioned the post "We’re back… 🪩 #Strictly24". Her followers we quick to comment on the fabulous denim look, and their excitement about the return of the show.

Free People Level Up Slit Slim Flare Jeans £78 at Free People These stylish slim flare jeans are the perfect staple to elevated your denim selection. Plus they have a curve hugging silhouette that is certain to flatter your shape. Style with your favourite trainers, or elevate with boots or leather loafers. Nobody's Child Striped Easy Fit Crew Neck T-shirt £39.50 at Nobody's Child This classic striped t-shirt is great for dressing up and down, and can be styled a variety of ways. From pairing with blue denim to wearing with your favourite white jeans outfits. And it's made from 100% organic cotton. Mango Boreal Fitted Suit Jacket £49.99 at John Lewis Elevate your daytime looks with this sharp blazer that has a neat v-neckline and that's made from long-lasting fabric. Combine with denim flares for the ultimate autumn look.

Something that I love about this look is the style of jeans, and although it's essential to figure out the best jeans for your body type, come autumn I am immediately reaching for my favourite flares. For starters, this style is practical, and on colder days the length helps to keep me warm. Not only this, but flares add a cool, vintage flare to your outfit, especially when styled with a tailored jacket and statement t-shirt.

Choosing a Breton striped t-shirt adds a timeless, playful edge to this look without overpowering it. And this effortlessly chic combination captures everything we love about French styling—elegant and effortless, making it ideal for those in-between autumn days.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, comments on this look, "In this tricky time between seasons, you won't go wrong with jeans and a blazer. Flares and tailoring make an elite combination, and a Breton stipe top will tie everything together perfectly. Later saying, "It's a world away from the sequins we're used to seeing on Strictly, but this look gets a 10 from us for day to day versatility!".