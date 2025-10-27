The Western trend is huge news for autumn and this denim shirt will add some yee-haw to your wardrobe for just £8

Amongst all the usual gothic lace, moody blooms and snuggly knits, there's a fun trend making waves across the high street at the moment, and it's everything wild west inspired. From cowboy boots and metal-tipped belts to pony-skin jackets and fringed bags, the cowgirl aesthetic is huge right now, and it’s a look that is far more wearable than you might expect.

The key to keeping this aesthetic chic rather than costume-y is to wear just one or two subtle Western pieces in an outfit. This year’s take on the look is a stylish blend of classic desert wear and pretty boho, making it easy to incorporate into any autumn capsule wardrobe. I had already fallen hard for the TU at Sainsbury's cow print jacket, and then, to my joy, I just spotted another supermarket steal at Tesco.

The F&F Denim Ruffle Shirt has a serious, yet stylish, line-dancing vibe thanks to its dark-wash cotton denim, metal buttons, and an oversized ruffle trim across the front and shoulders. Its slightly cropped hemline means it will sit nicely with jeans or a high-waisted skirt, and it's available in sizes 8-24. As if all of that wasn’t enough, it is currently on sale for just £8 – yes, really.

Shop the Shirt

F&F Clothing Pure Cotton Denim Ruffled Shirt £8 (was £22) at Tesco The dark navy wash and frilly trim give this piece a luxe look, so I was shocked to find that it costs less than £10. The ruffles are only across the front and sleeves, so the back is smooth, which is ideal for layering under coats and knits. Crafted from 100% cotton, it will keep you cool and comfortable. One of my top sale buys of the season so far.

Shop More Denim Shirts

ONLY Long Sleeve Frill Denim Shirt £35 at Asos The slightly shorter and crisper frills on this shirt give this lighter-toned piece a preppy feel that will work well for a more casual office day. M&S Pure Lyocell Ruffle Blouse £36 at M&S For a relaxed take on the western look, opt for this V-neck design with much smaller ruffles. Wear with a trending corduroy midi skirt and your best knee-high boots. Zara Denim Shirt with Ruffles View at Zara UK This navy button down has a very similar vibe to the F&F one and will work brilliantly with everything from leopard print jeans to a leather skirt.

The darker denim makes the supermarket steal very easy to style up with. I can see myself layering it under a fluffy cardigan and teaming it with checked trousers, tucking into a leather skirt as a new date night outfit or simply just buddying up with jeans in a similar colour for an easy double denim ensemble.

It's a piece that ticks the Western trend nicely, but without feeling overly cowgirl-y, so I can easily keep wearing it into spring and then for next autumn too. It's such a bargain that I imagine it'll sell out fast, so what are you waiting for? Saddle up and head to the supermarket.