The Western trend is huge news for autumn and this denim shirt will add some yee-haw to your wardrobe for just £8
The cowgirl look is big news and this true blue staple will show it off perfectly
Amongst all the usual gothic lace, moody blooms and snuggly knits, there's a fun trend making waves across the high street at the moment, and it's everything wild west inspired. From cowboy boots and metal-tipped belts to pony-skin jackets and fringed bags, the cowgirl aesthetic is huge right now, and it’s a look that is far more wearable than you might expect.
The key to keeping this aesthetic chic rather than costume-y is to wear just one or two subtle Western pieces in an outfit. This year’s take on the look is a stylish blend of classic desert wear and pretty boho, making it easy to incorporate into any autumn capsule wardrobe. I had already fallen hard for the TU at Sainsbury's cow print jacket, and then, to my joy, I just spotted another supermarket steal at Tesco.
The F&F Denim Ruffle Shirt has a serious, yet stylish, line-dancing vibe thanks to its dark-wash cotton denim, metal buttons, and an oversized ruffle trim across the front and shoulders. Its slightly cropped hemline means it will sit nicely with jeans or a high-waisted skirt, and it's available in sizes 8-24. As if all of that wasn’t enough, it is currently on sale for just £8 – yes, really.
Shop the Shirt
The dark navy wash and frilly trim give this piece a luxe look, so I was shocked to find that it costs less than £10. The ruffles are only across the front and sleeves, so the back is smooth, which is ideal for layering under coats and knits. Crafted from 100% cotton, it will keep you cool and comfortable. One of my top sale buys of the season so far.
Shop More Denim Shirts
For a relaxed take on the western look, opt for this V-neck design with much smaller ruffles. Wear with a trending corduroy midi skirt and your best knee-high boots.
The darker denim makes the supermarket steal very easy to style up with. I can see myself layering it under a fluffy cardigan and teaming it with checked trousers, tucking into a leather skirt as a new date night outfit or simply just buddying up with jeans in a similar colour for an easy double denim ensemble.
It's a piece that ticks the Western trend nicely, but without feeling overly cowgirl-y, so I can easily keep wearing it into spring and then for next autumn too. It's such a bargain that I imagine it'll sell out fast, so what are you waiting for? Saddle up and head to the supermarket.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
