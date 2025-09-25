Sofia Vergara's off-duty look is the lesson in sports-luxe style we can all enjoy for the season ahead
Up the ante on your loungewear this season, elevating your look with these simple styling tricks
Sofia Vergara has long been celebrated for her glamorous red carpet ensembles, but her recent off-duty look highlights a more relaxed yet equally stylish side. Spotted in Los Angeles wearing a dark grey boxy t-shirt paired with light grey sweatpants, the star effortlessly blended comfort with chic. Her outfit was completed with white sneakers and aviator sunglasses, taking her look from indoor loungewear to a polished, street style-ready look.
Athleisure is a key player in the sports luxe trend, which blends athletic wear with sophisticated, wearable pieces. Vergara's outfit is a perfect example, showing how it can be elevated through clever styling and a few well-chosen accessories.
By teaming her cozy bottoms with some of her best white sneakers and trending sunglasses, Sofia transforms an ordinary look into something covetable. It's the kind of off-duty uniform we'll be taking inspiration from for coffee runs, weekend park walks, and everything in between as we head into fall.
GIVE YOUR SWEATPANTS THE SPORTS LUXE TREATMENT
One of the most effective styling hacks for creating a chic outfit from a pair of sweatpants is keeping the look tonal. Sofia's palette of light and dark gray, accented with white, creates a cohesive, uniform look. You can achieve this with any color, just make sure to pay attention to tone. For example, a dark brown pair of sweatpants would work well with a light brown t-shirt and cream sneakers, or try burgundy with a dusty pink t-shirt and red sneakers. All of these combinations reflect the fall/winter fashion color trends 2025 too, for a directional sporty look.
You can also play around with silhouettes. Thanks to the growth in popularity of athleisure, sweatpants come in a wide range of styles, from classic cuts to wide-leg varieties.
As the temperature starts to drop, you can add a touch of tailoring too. Oversized blazers and tailored coats look great thrown over an athleisure outfit, adding polish to your most relaxed ensembles. For extra warmth, layer on a hoodie, letting the hood peak out over the collar of a blazer or coat. Top it off with a baseball cap and crossbody bag, and you've nailed athleisure chic.
Get the look
The barrel leg jeans trend has expanded into loungewear. These will look great teamed with an oversized blazer and chunky Dad trainers.
Chunky aviators are the sunglasses trend 2025 taking over right now - oversized, tinted and effortlessly cool. This pair from Le Specs strike the balance between statement and timeless.
So if you were ever wondering if it was possible to look effortlessly cool in sweatpants, take a leaf out of Sofia Vergara's book - go tonal and elevate with on-trend accessories, and when winter comes around, add a hoodie and layer with tailoring.
Cool, pared-back, and stylishly sporty, this is the relaxed style inspiration that will make coping with the temperature drop a breeze.
Stephanie Sofokleous is a London-based fashion editor, stylist and writer with over a decade of experience in the industry. Stephanie started her career in women’s monthlies, working on the fashion teams at Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, and Hello! Fashion Monthly.
Stephanie spent the last eight years as fashion stylist and writer at You Magazine (Mail on Sunday) and is now freelance. She specialises in sustainability, inclusivity, and timeless style.
