Sienna Miller wore this leopard print coat over 10 years ago and it’s still so on trend

Sienna Miller's white maxi dress and leopard print coat combination looks like an outfit she could have worn just yesterday for any high-profile fashion event, but she stepped out in the throwback look more than 10 years ago - and it’s still so on trend.

Leopard print is everywhere right now, with pieces boasting the fun, neutral-adjacent print finding a place - or two, or three, or four - in winter capsule wardrobes across the globe.

But while it's having a moment in the spotlight right now, leopard print is a timeless and classic print that's been loved by fashion-forward celebrities for years - even decades in the case of Sienna Miller.

Case in point? Back in 2013, Sienna wowed at a dinner hosted by Vogue in a stunning and luxe longline leopard print coat, and paired the bold piece with an equally beautiful white lace maxi dress and pair of comfortable cowboy-inspired ankle boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller's Look

Treasure&Bond Brushed Lace Maxi Dress £55.35 at Nordstrom This lace maxi dress features a beautiful lace cutout overlay, with a slip dress offering ample coverage underneath. The elasticated hem on the short sleeves creates a charming silhouette, with the rest of the dress falling in a simple A-line shape that's super flattering. Pull&Bear Long Leopard Print Coat £59.99 at Pull&Bear This beautiful leopard print coat is one of the most affordable on the market and you loose none of the beauty with the lower price tag. Made from recycled polyester, the style features a sharp lapel collar, deep and warming pockets, and a double-breasted button fastening for a tailored and smart look. Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boot £71.64 at Nordstrom A super stylish pair of winter boots, these cowboy-inspired mid-calf boots are a pair that can transition effortlessly from day to night, and casual to formal too. A variety of faux leathers and embossed patterns give the boots a fun, boho look that we're sure Sienna Miller herself would adore. Jon Richard Radiance Collection Crystal Tennis Drop Earrings £24.99 at John Lewis Boasting a stunning waterfall of dazzling cubic zirconia gems, these drop detail earrings are a party wear staple. The loosely linked chain means that the gemstones sway with your movement to capture the light and create a beautiful eye-catching style you can pair with a multitude of outfits. Open Edit Enzo Western Boot Was £103.50, Now £39.81 at Nordstrom You'll want to snap these boots up while their on sale, with the stylish pair currently available for more than 60% off! Their leather upper means they're super durable as well as sleek and stylish, with a decorative harness, notched topline and square toe giving them a chic and trendy western-inspired look. Mango Park Lace Dress £79.64 at Nordstrom With a delicate and dainty floral lace overlay sitting atop of a mini-length slip, you get a soft yet striking effect with this Mango maxi dress. The cutaway shoulders and high neck give a sleek finish to the look, with the off-white tone making it a versatile and easy-to-style party wear staple.

The coat is a striking, attention-demanding piece that's undoubtedly one of the most flattering winter coats out there on the market. Not only does the longline style offer optimal warmth for the entire body, which is especially handy if you're wearing it thrown over a dress, but it elongates both the body and the legs for a streamline style that is oh-so chic.

Though Sienna's recent M&S collection features more tiger stripes than leopard spots, we can see a coat like this fitting in seamlessly with her current go-to styles. While she proved in 2013 that leopard print is a great complimentary pattern to wear with lace and formal wear staples, a coat like this would look equally elegant over an outfit of wide-leg jeans and pair of comfortable white trainers, and would effortlessly elevate the casual look with its tailored and structured design.

But we do love the pairing of the white dress with the bold coat style. Sienna's lace maxi dress is a beautiful piece that's perfect for the festive season, with its crisp snow-white shade, intricate lace details and flattering dropped waistline billowing down into a floating skirt that's full of volume and movement - making it the perfect piece to dance the night away in.

For accessories, Sienna brought in some subtle shine with a glinting silver bracelet catching the light and a pair of diamanté drop detail earrings dangling from her ears.

Her choice of footwear marks a deviation from the traditional choice of formal shoe you might usually pull out to finish off a formal look like this. That's because she pulled on a pair of cowboy-inspired ankle boots, with a block heel, elongated point-toe and subtle snakeskin texture.

Alongside the dress, the boots work to add a super fun edge and playful touch, with the resulting look being so 'Sienna', with her mix of patterns, prints and textures creating the unique boho look we've now come to associate with her.