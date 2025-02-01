Sienna Miller's black UGGs were once her go-to cosy footwear - and we want a pair in our 2025 wardrobes

With UGG boots having secured their place as one of 2024's biggest casual footwear trends, we've stepped into 2025 with a whole new appreciation for their cosiness - as well as their nostalgic feel.

The resurgence of UGGs (and affordable UGG alternatives) over the past few years has reminded us of the noughties days when UGGs were huge for the first time, sending us on a trawl through the fashion archives on the hunt for a healthy dose of style nostalgia.

In doing so, we remembered that Sienna Miller had a big UGG phase back in 2007, with plenty of old-school street style snaps serving as a reminder of her love for a pair of Classic Short Boots in black.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Black UGGs

Sienna's UGGs UGG Women's Classic Short II Boot £185 at UGG The Classic Short by UGG is one we've grown to know and love over the years - and a smart black pair are so easy to get wear out of every winter. Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot £145 at UGG The tiniest of UGGs boot offerings, the Ultra Minis are an adorable and lowkey way to incorporate them into your everyday style. UGG Women's Classic Mini II Boot £165 at UGG The midsize option between the Ultra Minis and the taller options, the Classic Minis by UGG are the perfect ankle height boot for when cosiness is key.

Stepping out in London back in March 2007, Sienna styled a pair of the Classic Short UGGs in black with a pair of opaque black tights, shielding from the British chill in a classic black duffle coat.

The fashion icon and actress added a pop of vibrance to the look with the addition of a bold scarlet leather handbag, held on her arm as she took a phone call and shielded her eyes with a pair of of-the-time oversized Christian Dior sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna wore the same boots and sunnies combination again that month, this time pairing the toasty UGGs with a pair of blue wash skinny jeans, clutching a black leather tote bag and accessorising with an oversized beige and red patterned scarf.

While Sienna's back-in-the-day UGG looks are a far cry from the chic yet gorgeously boho-inspired style she's known for these days, a pair of sleek black UGGs are the casual fashion staple that are worth investing in for 2025.

Ideal for teaming with everything from your best black gym leggings to a pair of straight leg jeans to create outfits that focus on comfort - as well as trending style.