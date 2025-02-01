Sienna Miller's black UGGs were once her go-to cosy footwear - and we want a pair in our 2025 wardrobes
UGGs are back in a big way - and we want to see Sienna Miller revive her love for the black Classic Short Boots
With UGG boots having secured their place as one of 2024's biggest casual footwear trends, we've stepped into 2025 with a whole new appreciation for their cosiness - as well as their nostalgic feel.
The resurgence of UGGs (and affordable UGG alternatives) over the past few years has reminded us of the noughties days when UGGs were huge for the first time, sending us on a trawl through the fashion archives on the hunt for a healthy dose of style nostalgia.
In doing so, we remembered that Sienna Miller had a big UGG phase back in 2007, with plenty of old-school street style snaps serving as a reminder of her love for a pair of Classic Short Boots in black.
Stepping out in London back in March 2007, Sienna styled a pair of the Classic Short UGGs in black with a pair of opaque black tights, shielding from the British chill in a classic black duffle coat.
The fashion icon and actress added a pop of vibrance to the look with the addition of a bold scarlet leather handbag, held on her arm as she took a phone call and shielded her eyes with a pair of of-the-time oversized Christian Dior sunglasses.
Sienna wore the same boots and sunnies combination again that month, this time pairing the toasty UGGs with a pair of blue wash skinny jeans, clutching a black leather tote bag and accessorising with an oversized beige and red patterned scarf.
While Sienna's back-in-the-day UGG looks are a far cry from the chic yet gorgeously boho-inspired style she's known for these days, a pair of sleek black UGGs are the casual fashion staple that are worth investing in for 2025.
Ideal for teaming with everything from your best black gym leggings to a pair of straight leg jeans to create outfits that focus on comfort - as well as trending style.
