Sienna Miller’s cosy navy beanie and oversized khaki trench has got us so excited to wrap up warm in style
Sienna is a pro at chic winter dressing - and her khaki trench and knitted beanie is one of our favourite looks
We're taking winter outfit inspiration from Sienna Miller's cosy beanie and oversized khaki trench coat combination that combined style and warmth in the most dreamy way.
Sienna's relaxed, laid-back and impossibly chic style has been inspiring our capsule wardrobe picks for years, with her elevated casual looks being both timeless and classic, while also always feeling on trend and contemporary.
This brilliant and genius blend means we often delve into the fashion archives to pull inspiration from her outfits of the past, which never seem to go out of style - and this season we're taking inspiration from her when it comes to styling a trench coat.
Channel Sienna's Cosy Style
Made of wool, this longline trench coat from Zara is a super cosy and warm winter coat that will add a stylish flair to any outfit you put together this season. We love the notched lapel collar, shoulder pads and buttoned cuffs, which give a structured and crisp look while the slightly oversized fit brings a more relaxed touch to the style.
Keep cosy in style in this chunky knit beanie. The playful faux-fur pom is a chic touch that we love, with the rest of the style being sleek and understated. The all black look is so versatile, pairing well with any winter outfit - or any trendy winter hair colour you try out too.
A timeless and classic shoe staple in the cooler months, these leather Chelsea boots are stunning. Their mid-height block heel is easy to walk in no matter how far you're going and the chiseled square toe creates a lovely and contemporary look. They're also easy to pull on and off thanks to the stretchy side panels and pull tab at the back.
This sleek, black leather handbag is something we can see Sienna Miller stepping out in no matter the occasion. Its design is so clever, with the scoop making the large size of the bag seem a lot smaller and sleeker than it really is. Big enough for all your essentials, it's the perfect everyday style.
With double-breasted button up closures as well as a removable tie-belt, you don't have to worry about keeping warm when wearing this coat! We love the soft-touch fabric which looks so cosy and, paired with the longline style, what more could you want in the winter? The lapel collar adds a structured, tailored touch which we love.
Reviewers are raving about this cosy navy beanie that boasts a stunning plush faux-fur pompom. "Really like this hat," one wrote, adding, "[I've] been trying to find a hat that fits my big head and is comfy. This definitely does the trick. It’s big but not overly so, love the band inside the hat, and it’s cute!"
Stepping out in Mayfair in 2017, Sienna wrapped up in a stunning khaki trench coat to battle the cool March air. With all of the coat's double-breasted gold button closures done up, Sienna's outfit underneath wasn't visible, but the striking outerwear piece was statement enough to stand on its own and we adore the sophisticated style.
With a slightly oversized fit and billowing sleeves, the coat perfectly balanced formal and casual wear. This blend marks the style out as the ideal piece to throw on over any look whether you're heading out in wide leg jeans and comfortable white trainers to run errands, or in a formal midi dress and heeled boots for a dinner out with friends.
Sienna leaned into a more casual look, accessorising her outfit with a navy beanie hat that boasted a playful faux fur pompom on its top. The hat is such a fun accessory for winter, being a stylish winter hat that can keep you cosy and still looking cool.
For footwear, Sienna opted for a classic pair of black leather boots, the almond toe of which created a sleek and streamlined look that elevated the entire outfit with their chic appeal.
Finishing off her look, she added an oversized black leather handbag, carrying the large style in the crook of her elbow. We love the practical size of the bag which allows you to carry everything you need to comfortably and without having to forgo style.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
