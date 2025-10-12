From the catwalk to your wardrobe, here's how to get the shearling jacket trend at every price point

One of the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025 has to be the shearling-trimmed leather jacket. One of the biggest coat trends for 2025, while price can sometimes be prohibitive when it comes to investing in both leather and shearling (especially when combined), so strong is this trend that the high street has thankfully translated it into affordable, stylish silhouettes.

A universally loved style, we spotted this look on multiple catwalks with the likes of Gabriela Hearst, Balenciaga, Zimmermann, Valentino, Victoria Beckham and Bottega Veneta all sending their own takes on the look down the runway, making it a style we can't, and don't want to ignore.

And that means that getting the look for less, is where we have focused our energies. Generally speaking, this look is translated into shorter jacket styles, such as aviators or boxier iterations that often give nods to flight and military aesthetics to really lean into the origins of the look. These are some of the high-street heroes on our wishlists.

(Image credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Shop Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jackets From The High Street

H&M Teddy-collared Jacket £39.99 at H&M If soft neutral tones are what dominate your autumn capsule wardrobe, a brown monochrome jacket like this one from H&M is sure to be the perfect piece to complement all your autumnal looks. H&M Double-faced Jacket £54.99 at H&M This H&M jacket is uncannily similar to the AllSaints Flying Jacket, with its black hue and shearling trims at the collar and wrists. While it is not made from leather, it's got the same look and is seriously chic. Urban Bliss Cropped Bonded Jacket £65 at Debenhams This Urban Bliss jacket has a slightly bulkier, cosier finish than our other high street options, with its thick shearling collar emulating the snug styling of designs spotted at the likes of Bottega Veneta and Albaray.

Shop Designer Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jackets

If you have a little bit more disposable income to invest one a leather and shearling jacket, you won't regret it. This cosy purchase will be loved year after year, and the high-quality fabric will wear well, with the leather in particular only improving with age.

Just make sure to care for your jacket and have it cleaned at the end of the season before tucking it away, ready for the following year.

Albaray Detachable Collar Leather Bomber £399 at Albaray This luxe bomber jacket is made from a rich pebble-grain leather that elevates the already flattering silhouette into a timeless and sophisticated staple. Plus, the shearling collar is detachable for increased versatility across seasons. AllSaints Black Shearling Lorel Flying Jacket £999 at Harrods With a sleek, monochrome colour palette, this AllSaints jacket is a versatile addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe. Style it with bolder tones to help ground your look, or keep things simple with an all black outfit. Bottega Veneta Shearling-trimmed Leather Blouson £4,660 at Mytheresa There's a reason this Bottega Veneta design is selling out fast. Made in Italy from 100% leather, it's seriously luxe with its flattering, cropped bomber silhouette and contrasting shearling trim.

The style isn’t only super cosy and fashion-forward for the autumn season, but it’s also incredibly practical. Although faux furs are a big trend for the season, a full faux fur coat can be bulky and impractical in the wettest of weather, whereas a coat that utilises shearling just as a trim is much more wearable in damper conditions.

The leather and shearling are great for keeping you warm, especially when using real leather and shearling, as these fabrics are naturally breathable.

(Image credit: Peter White/Getty Images)

Just like the best trench coats, these leather jackets are versatile and timeless. Available largely in rich neutral shades like black, khaki and burgundy, which deliver a strong autumnal feel, they're ideal for pairing over everything from polished tailored trousers and dresses to your favourite jeans.

Bundle up further with a cosy beanie or faux-fur winter hat, and leather gloves as winter approaches. You’ll find layering knitwear and cosy jumpers underneath the relaxed silhouette of many of these leather jackets a breeze too, thanks to their naturally oversized fit – keeping warm has never looked so chic.