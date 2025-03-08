Shania Twain's monochrome midi skirt conjures up images of vintage Chanel - and her leather knee highs added some va-va-voom

Shania Twain once took a simple turtle neck top to the next level with the addition of leather knee highs and a black and white split hem midi skirt that screamed chic.

There are so many different ways to put together monochrome outfits and while we love the bright and bold look of head to toe yellow just as much as we adore softer all-neutral outfits, nothing feels quite so chic as a sleek and simple black and white tonal look.

Case in point? Shania Twain's elegant midi skirt and knee highs blend that she wore during an appearance on Today back in 2023. She simply oozed quiet luxury in Câllas Milano's Fernanda Bouclé Pencil Skirt, with the softly textured piece boasting a chic A-line silhouette and super-contemporary design with its front patch pockets and geometric split at the front hem.

The standout skirt style would make a stunning addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, with Shania's simple basics of a black turtleneck top and pair of leather knee high boots making the entire look easier to pull together than you might first think - and, of course, there was her statement gold jewellery and matching chain belt too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Shania's Look

WAYF Catherine Contrast Trim Sweater Midi Skirt £64.59 at Nordstrom Made from a finely knitted fabric to introduce tonnes of sophisticated texture into your wardrobe, this tonal skirt is an easy-to-style piece that hugs the body for a flattering and comfortable look. WAYF x CHÉRIE MADELEINE Francoise Turtleneck Top Was £44.97, Now £20.23 at Nordstrom When it comes to basic wardrobe staples, quality is key and will give you an effortlessly elegant look no matter how simple your look. This turtleneck is a great example with its smooth, stretchy fabric and figure-skimming fit. Jeffery Campbell Check Mate Knee High Boot £159.39 at Nordstrom These Jeffery Campbell knee highs look so much like Shania's pair, with their flat toe and contemporary flared heel bringing a fresh feel to the classic and timeless calf-hugging style. An investment shoe, you'll wear these all-year round. Madewell Chain Belt £47.42 at Nordstrom With a simple adjustable hook closure allowing you to wear this belt around the waist or hips, and both tightly for a chinched in look or loosely for a relaxed style, this chain belt will add a pop of texture and shine to any outfit. XY London 'Isabel' Stiletto High Heel Pointed Toe Knee High Boots Was £99.99, Now £29.99 at Debenhams The flared heel on these boots gives them such a subtle yet sculptural feel, with the textured faux-leather looking oh-so chic. Petit Moments Double Drop Hoop Earrings £28.62 at Nordstrom You get all the 'wow' of statement dangling earrings with tonnes of added comfort with these drop hoop earrings that boast a striking design with an easy-to-wear sleeper closure.

How sleek and timeless. Shania looked stunning in the look that catches the eye with its blend of crisp white and rich, deep black tones that contrast eachother for a real showstopper look. It feels classic, oozes sophistication and still feels playful and fun at the same time - this was a real masterclass in elevated dressing.

The star of the show was Shania's midi skirt, which immediately conjures up thoughts of vintage Chanel with its front patch pockets, chic black trim and boucle texture that feels like a contemporary take on the classic tweed two-piece suits the designer brand is so well known for.

The skirt is a pencil style, though the geometric cut out detail let us get a good look at Shania's stunning leather knee high boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Relying on a go-to basic for the warmth that we all need during the transitional months, Shania added a simple black turtleneck long sleeve to her outfit. The staple knit introduced an understated flair to Shania's look, putting the 'quiet' in quiet luxury perfectly.

Of course, you could go for some added texture, a brighter colour or a more unique silhouette when choosing a top to go with a black and white skirt and boots, but this plain black piece is an easy choice that has a big pay off.

It's no surprise that Shania chose to finish her outfit with a pair of knee high boots. She loves the style and so do we! With a flared heel and ultra-modern rounded, flat toe shape, her boots balanced classic with contemporary beautifully and added a fun pop of sculptural interest to her look.

We also can't ignore her statement gold jewellery. With her hair swept back, her chunky drop detail hoops were on full show and their contemporary, sculptural look tied in with her choice of oversized rings. There's also the stunning gold chain belt on her skirt which, while it is part of the skirt she's wearing, is easily recreated using a simple chain belt that you can add to any look to bring in some elegant sophistication.