Sequins and bows are a must for party season and this trending style of jacket combines them both for ultimate festive cheer
This sparkly cover-up is hugely popular right now and will make a fun extra layer over the coming weeks.
When it comes to festive fashion, you can’t really go wrong with lashings of sequins, velvety fabrics and oversized bows, and right now there is a must-have piece that manages to tick off all of these seasonal trends in one.
I have been hunting for a glitzy number to wear over my LBD or perk up jeans and I've noticed bow-fronted embellished jackets are everywhere. It seems like every brand has an iteration of this design right now, and it’s such a chic way to wear sparkles for the coming weeks. Sequins always feel fun and special to wear, and when combined with oversized bows, they take on even more of a luxe aesthetic that is practically crying out for a glass of fizz and fairy lights.
There are plenty of colours and styles available right now, but I think my favourite of the season has to be this snowy-white number from F&F. As well as being a total bargain, the understated colour doesn’t feel overly Christmassy, giving it longevity for the months to come and beyond.
Shop the Jacket
As well as being purse-friendly, I like the soft off-white colour of this one. The pearly sequins have a quieter feel than traditional red or metallic colours, which makes them a little more wearable for anybody who is a bit nervous about sparkles, and they will be easy to style with most winter capsule wardrobes.
Shop More Jackets
Go for gold with this heavily embellished number. Wear it with the matching wide leg trousers for double the statement or to simply add a smart spin to your barrel leg jeans.
When it comes to styling a heavily embellished jacket like these, you have plenty of options. I will be wearing mine over a striped t-shirt and denim for daytime celebrations, and then with a velvet dress and heels for after hours.
You don't have to save sequins for Christmas time either - once spring comes around again, you could easily layer your sparkly jacket over a silky slip dress or patterned co-ord for a wedding or a party.
However you style your cover-up, I guarantee that being all tied up with a bow will spark some serious joy every time you wear it.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
