White jeans in winter? Sarah Jessica Parker made a chic case for them with python print and the baggy blazer of dreams
White denim certainly doesn't have to stay banished until spring time
Sarah Jessica Parker made a case for wearing white jeans all year round as she stepped out in the New York February chill in a pair of crisp skinnies teamed with python print and a striking oversized blazer.
The Sex and the City icon proved that fresh white denim can in fact play a pivotal part in a winter capsule wardrobe in these street style snaps we found during a nostalgic trawl through the SJP fashion archives.
Back in 2018, Sarah braved the February temperatures in New York City's West Village, stepping out in a white jeans outfit that daringly combined shimmer, snake print and neutral grey all at once.
Channel SJP's White Jeans In Winter Look
Swap white skinnies for some spotless straight leg jeans to give SJP's white jeans in winter inspiration more of a 2025 feel. We love this trusty pair from H&M that'll no doubt take you all the way through summer, too.
Baggy yet chic, versatile and super cosy, this Topshop piece expertly blends the style of a blazer with the comfort of a coat.
While we can't promise we'll be pairing bold sequins with animal print and stilettos this February - we think there's certainly space for white jeans in winter in 2025. And SJP's gorgeously oversized grey blazer is a piece that's become even more stylish seven years later.
Draping the muted grandad-style piece over her sparkling silver top, Sarah demonstrated how to style a blazer like a pro, keeping the combination bright and fresh with the addition of her white skinny jeans.
Going striking with her accessories, she clutched a draw string python print bucket bag in one hand and added her signature elegance with a pair of delicate court heels.
You might not fancy reverting back to your skinny jean days if you're a straight leg denim convert - but recreating Sarah's combination of white jeans with stilettos and a strong blazer is no doubt one to try out.
