Sarah Jessica Parker radiates glamour in emerald maxi dress and sparkling diamante shoes

Sarah Jessica Parker once again wowed with an effortless yet utterly glamorous look when she attended the Ambassador Theatre Group's summer party as an honouree yesterday evening with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

The Sex and the City star is certainly no stranger to putting together a show-stopping outfit, from her polka dot midi to her denim capri pants, SJP knows how to bring her fashion A-game, casual or otherwise.

Last night was certainly no casual affair as Sarah Jessica wore a floor-length flowing gown with matching long billowy sleeves, paired with embellished accessories and glittering heels. Her usual Carrie curls were tamed for a chic blowout, the perfect finishing touch for her evening in London's Kensington Gardens.

Sharing her look for the night on Instagram with a series of posed pics, SJP revealed that the dress is an Elie Saab gown. The dress itself may be unavailable to buy but we've found some similar pieces that will have you appropriately dressed for any upcoming Bradshaw-inspired antics.

Teaming up with the dress' extreme thigh-high split were the dazzling blue-green chrome heels from Sarah Jessica's brand, SJP Collection. The heeled sandals, adorned with a glistening crystal broach, paired perfectly with her diamante-covered shoulder bag.

Letting the outfit speak for itself, SJP wore minimal but impactful jewellery: a few statement chunky bracelets stacked on her right arm and gold hoop earrings to match.

Glowing from head to toe, Sarah Jessica was sporting an enviable tan which her soft bronzy make-up look complemented perfectly.

The summer party, thrown in honour of the couple Sarah Jessica and Ferris Bueller star Matthew Broderick, saw a host of other celebrities in attendance. Several stars such as Charlotte Tilbury, Cara Delevingne and Jenna Coleman were seen chatting with SJP throughout the night.

Despite all the glitz and glamour, the evening focused on raising money for the Sir Sam Mendes' Theatre Artists Fund. In her Instagram post documenting the occasion, Sarah Jessica gushed with admiration for the foundation. She also announced her upcoming official return to London in the coming months as she is set to star in the West End play Plaza Suite alongside her husband.

How to get Sarah Jessica Parker's glam look

Should you be looking to recreate SJP's timeless event look we've put together some more affordable options for you to choose from. Whether you need to fill a gown-shaped hole in your life or simply MUST have that bag, we've got you covered!

Petites Winslow Dress in Emerald, £348 ($348) | Reformation This Reformation maxi dress is almost identical to SJP's sultry emerald gown. With a thigh-high front split and ultra-deep V neckline, this is a dress worth the splurge.

Green Chiffon Sleeve Maxi Dress, £89 ($125.99) | Quiz Clothing If you're looking for something you can wear into the colder months then this Quiz maxi dress is a great lookalike for SJP's look. Pair it with your sparkliest accessories and you'll be ready to take on the City, Carrie style!