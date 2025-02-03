Sarah Jessica Parker took rainy day dressing to the most quintessentially British level in her Hunter wellies and raincoat

SJP epitomised British styling with her rainy day look consisting of Hunter boots and a timeless raincoat

Sarah Jessica Parker wears Hunter wellies and raincoat November 5, 2010 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

With January finally over, we can look forward to the brighter and warmer days that are still to come in spring - but we're not out of the woods when it comes to rainy weather just yet, so we're taking a leaf out of Sarah Jessica Parker's drizzy day style book.

Stepping out in New York City way back in 2010, SJP looked stylish and cosy as she went all out with the quintessentially British rainy day style, teaming Hunters with a wax rain jacket.

Hunters have long been, and always will be, a footwear classic. Adored around the world and hailed as the best wellies for sleek dressing by our fashion experts, Hunter boots are synonymous with everything from muddy festivals and wholesome countryside walks to showery city days. They're even royally-approved, with Meghan Markle having been spotted in them on various occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Hunter Wellies

Women's Original Tall Wellington Boots
Women's Original Tall Wellington Boots

A timeless classic, the Original Tall Wellington by Hunter is an unmistakable rainy day fashion staple that'll never go out of style.

Women's Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots
Hunter Women's Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots

Gorgeously glossy and sleek, the eye-catching yet lowkey Gloss Wellington by Hunter is one of the most iconic wellies in the world.

Women's Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots
Hunter Women's Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots

If going colourful is more your style when it comes to grey, drizzly days, the fiery scarlet hue of these Hunters is sure to provide the ultimate pop of colour.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading out in her classic black Hunters on the school run with son James over 14 years ago, fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker kept things casual, tucking a pair of blue denim jeans into her tall boots and clutching a huge brolly to shelter from the impending drizzle.

Maintaining the rainy British day theme of the cosy outfit, SJP layered a black wax jacket over the top, accessorising with her winter go-to (a grey beanie) and a pair of oversized shades.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

