Sarah Jessica Parker took rainy day dressing to the most quintessentially British level in her Hunter wellies and raincoat

With January finally over, we can look forward to the brighter and warmer days that are still to come in spring - but we're not out of the woods when it comes to rainy weather just yet, so we're taking a leaf out of Sarah Jessica Parker's drizzy day style book.

Stepping out in New York City way back in 2010, SJP looked stylish and cosy as she went all out with the quintessentially British rainy day style, teaming Hunters with a wax rain jacket.

Hunters have long been, and always will be, a footwear classic. Adored around the world and hailed as the best wellies for sleek dressing by our fashion experts, Hunter boots are synonymous with everything from muddy festivals and wholesome countryside walks to showery city days. They're even royally-approved, with Meghan Markle having been spotted in them on various occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Hunter Wellies

Women's Original Tall Wellington Boots £120 at Hunter $80.70 at Amazon $175 at Nordstrom A timeless classic, the Original Tall Wellington by Hunter is an unmistakable rainy day fashion staple that'll never go out of style. Hunter Women's Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots £125 at Hunter Gorgeously glossy and sleek, the eye-catching yet lowkey Gloss Wellington by Hunter is one of the most iconic wellies in the world. Hunter Women's Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots £125 at Hunter If going colourful is more your style when it comes to grey, drizzly days, the fiery scarlet hue of these Hunters is sure to provide the ultimate pop of colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading out in her classic black Hunters on the school run with son James over 14 years ago, fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker kept things casual, tucking a pair of blue denim jeans into her tall boots and clutching a huge brolly to shelter from the impending drizzle.

Maintaining the rainy British day theme of the cosy outfit, SJP layered a black wax jacket over the top, accessorising with her winter go-to (a grey beanie) and a pair of oversized shades.