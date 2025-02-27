Sarah Jessica Parker's sparkling crystal Fendi Baguette stole the show at Milan Fashion Week

The power of a great statement bag should not be underestimated; it's an accessory that doesn’t just complete an outfit, it can also become the outfit. And at Milan Fashion Week, Sarah Jessica Parker proved just this with a sparkling Fendi Baguette bag that took us back to her Sex and the City days.

However, it isn't just the bag we love, her whole look felt sophisticated and on-trend, it also perfectly demonstrated tonal dressing as she combined several deep khaki colours, which slightly differed. She layered a ribbed knit dress with a longline khaki blazer and the best leather knee high boots. It's the kind of outfit that makes you rethink what colours are going to be featuring in your spring capsule wardrobe—deep greens, it seems!

But the real standout feature? The bag. Her blush pink Baguette bag was covered in oversized crystals, it had a peony-coloured strap and a logo clasp. An accessory that felt like a real nod to Carrie Bradshaw. Although her exact bag is not available, you can shop similar sparkly bags at Fendi, and we've also found some excellent high-street pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sparkly Statement Bags

Fendi Baguette Mini £2850 at Fendi Although not the exact same handbag this mini baguette bag is covered in blush pink sequins giving off a similar feel to Parkers. This investment piece is one of the best designer handbags, and is certainly one you won't regret. JW PEI Livia Beaded Floral Hobo Bag Brown £190 at JW PEI Covered in beautiful floral embellishments and sparkling beading, this handbag will be your new best friend through the spring/summer months. Style with wedding guest looks, date night outfits or laid-back denim. Next Pink Floral Structured Bag £48 at Next If you're looking to make a statement with your accessories, this blush pink clutch is the perfect piece for you. Pair with bright spring neutrals or rich browns or greens.

Shop The Look

Selected Femme Roll Neck Knitted Dress £71.50 (was £95) at ASOS A knitted dress is the kind of staple that you'll get plenty of wear out of, and the styling options are endless. From pairing with your favourite leather boots to dressing down with the best white trainers, this dress is a must-have. New Look Khaki Unlined Belted Faux Suede Jacket £49.99 at New Look Instantly enhance your day-to-day outfits with this longline jacket, made with a soft faux suede and featuring a smart belt to tie around the waist. Pair with barrel leg jeans, a crisp white t-shirt and some slingback heels. Earth Vine Slouch Boot Muschio £162.02 at Nordstrom Made from a soft slouchy suede, these khaki boots are both smart and sophisticated. These would work with almost anything, from mid-length dresses to mini-skirts, and the earthy green colour feels super chic too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fendi Fall 2025 collection shown this year at Milan Fashion Week drew inspiration from the 1960s and 70s, using luxurious materials such as leather, fur and suede and intricate designs. The main colours we kept dark, with rich browns, dark greens and luxurious deep reds all prominently featured.