We're starry eyed over Sally Phillips' wearable twist on the LBD for Bridget Jones premiere in Australia

Bridget Jones star Sally Phillips wore a star-embellished outfit to the new movie’s Australian premiere and it was a twist on the LBD.

As much as we’re excited to return to the world of Bridget Jones now that Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has finally been released, we’re also a little sad to say goodbye to the red carpet looks that have been entrancing us in recent weeks. Renée Zellweger has definitely pulled out all the stops for the global premieres, but she’s not the only one. On 9th February Sally Phillips, who’s played Bridget’s loyal and hilarious best friend Shazzer since the first film, stepped out in a show-stopping Rebecca Vallance dress for the Australian premiere.

We recognised this silhouette instantly as Zara Tindall has worn several puffed sleeve Rebecca Vallance dresses in the past, including one with red and gold floral embroidery in January. Sally’s was the Estella dress which was a little more understated, with silver stars on the bodice.

(Image credit: Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Black Dresses

Nobody's Child Puff Sleeve Dress Was £120, Now £61 at Nobody's Child Not everyone will love embellishments and this black dress has similar puffed sleeves to Sally's dress for anyone who admires her style but wants something simpler. It's currently reduced in the sale and has a boat neckline, fitted waist and falls to an elegant midi length. Gini London Black Star Print Dress Was £58, Now £25 at Debenhams Affordable and easy to wear, this black midi dress is covered all over with a delicate starry night pattern. It has a sweeping V-neckline, a ruffle at the hem and a smocked waist that makes it very comfortable. Wear with tights and boots right now or heels in the warmer months. Phase Eight Metallic Wrap Dress Was £179, Now £70 at Phase Eight This shimmering dress has a wrap shape, with a V-neckline that flows seamlessly into a side tie fastening. The long flowing sleeves have gathered cuffs and the beautiful metallic detailing all over is stunning. Pair with matching metallic accessories for a stand-out special occasion look.

Shop Accessories Like Sally's

Charles & Keith Pointed Toe Mules £75 at Charles & Keith These Ambrosia mules are selling fast and we can see why! They have pointed toes, gem-embellished straps and a low stiletto heel. Throw on with jeans and a black shirt for a more low-key evening out look or with a midi dress and sparkling jewellery for an elevated feel. Orelia Starburst Huggie Earrings £28 at Orelia Featuring gorgeous pavé starburst charms set with cubic zirconias on a small, sterling silver plated huggie hoop, these earrings are affordable and beautiful. Sally showed at the premiere how much of a subtle impact star earrings can make and these would work so well with any date night outfit. BCBGeneration Mary Jane Mules £80.91 at Nordstrom These have a high stiletto heel and a crystal embellished knotted band that runs over the foot and takes these Mary Jane mules to a new level. They have cushioned footbeds and come in navy too, but the black colourway is perhaps the most versatile.

Three larger stars are surrounded by a few carefully positioned mini stars, creating a subtle cascading effect. Other than this shimmering detailing, the rest of Sally’s dress was very pared back. The short puffed sleeves gave it a beautiful structure and it had a classic crew neckline and midi length A-line skirt.

This dress was the perfect amount of striking and simple and would make a beautiful date night outfit. The star embellishments were a fun twist on a Little Black Dress and without detracting from the elements that make an LBD so timeless. All-too-often we can find ourselves worrying about whether our black dresses are too much of a boring choice for special evenings out but Sally Phillips showed why they’ll always have a place in our collection.

(Image credit: Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

When you want a dress that is classic but has a bit more impact then it’s well worth considering an embellished piece or something with a silhouette or design feature that is more unique. It doesn’t have to be incredibly out-there either, as Sally’s dress was mostly plain but the stars brought extra sparkle and glamour to her premiere style.

Going for flared or puffed sleeves is always a great way to switch up your LBDs and ruched dresses are great if you’re looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Even with embellishments, a black dress will go with pretty much any accessories too, though Sally chose to complement hers with black heels and sparkling jewellery.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Her Kurt Geiger mules had a chic pointed toe, stiletto heel and a crystal-adorned strap running across the top. The crystals tied in with the stars on Sally’s dress and with her star-shaped drop earrings too. Although the Bridget Jones star didn’t need a bag for the Mad About The Boy premiere in Sydney, if she was re-wearing this outfit in the future we might expect her to choose a black clutch or crossbody bag.

Sally looked to be having a brilliant time at the Australian premiere of the movie and her fabulous LBD couldn’t have been more of a colour contrast against Renee Zellweger’s equally stunning gown. She wore a sleeveless Lela Rose column dress which perfectly matched the colour of the Bridget Jones film logo and had ruching around the neckline.