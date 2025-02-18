We're starry eyed over Sally Phillips' wearable twist on the LBD for Bridget Jones premiere in Australia
Sally Phillips pulled out all the stops with her embellished LBD for the Australian premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
Bridget Jones star Sally Phillips wore a star-embellished outfit to the new movie’s Australian premiere and it was a twist on the LBD.
As much as we’re excited to return to the world of Bridget Jones now that Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy has finally been released, we’re also a little sad to say goodbye to the red carpet looks that have been entrancing us in recent weeks. Renée Zellweger has definitely pulled out all the stops for the global premieres, but she’s not the only one. On 9th February Sally Phillips, who’s played Bridget’s loyal and hilarious best friend Shazzer since the first film, stepped out in a show-stopping Rebecca Vallance dress for the Australian premiere.
We recognised this silhouette instantly as Zara Tindall has worn several puffed sleeve Rebecca Vallance dresses in the past, including one with red and gold floral embroidery in January. Sally’s was the Estella dress which was a little more understated, with silver stars on the bodice.
Three larger stars are surrounded by a few carefully positioned mini stars, creating a subtle cascading effect. Other than this shimmering detailing, the rest of Sally’s dress was very pared back. The short puffed sleeves gave it a beautiful structure and it had a classic crew neckline and midi length A-line skirt.
This dress was the perfect amount of striking and simple and would make a beautiful date night outfit. The star embellishments were a fun twist on a Little Black Dress and without detracting from the elements that make an LBD so timeless. All-too-often we can find ourselves worrying about whether our black dresses are too much of a boring choice for special evenings out but Sally Phillips showed why they’ll always have a place in our collection.
When you want a dress that is classic but has a bit more impact then it’s well worth considering an embellished piece or something with a silhouette or design feature that is more unique. It doesn’t have to be incredibly out-there either, as Sally’s dress was mostly plain but the stars brought extra sparkle and glamour to her premiere style.
Going for flared or puffed sleeves is always a great way to switch up your LBDs and ruched dresses are great if you’re looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Even with embellishments, a black dress will go with pretty much any accessories too, though Sally chose to complement hers with black heels and sparkling jewellery.
Her Kurt Geiger mules had a chic pointed toe, stiletto heel and a crystal-adorned strap running across the top. The crystals tied in with the stars on Sally’s dress and with her star-shaped drop earrings too. Although the Bridget Jones star didn’t need a bag for the Mad About The Boy premiere in Sydney, if she was re-wearing this outfit in the future we might expect her to choose a black clutch or crossbody bag.
Sally looked to be having a brilliant time at the Australian premiere of the movie and her fabulous LBD couldn’t have been more of a colour contrast against Renee Zellweger’s equally stunning gown. She wore a sleeveless Lela Rose column dress which perfectly matched the colour of the Bridget Jones film logo and had ruching around the neckline.
