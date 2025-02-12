Renée Zellweger's unexpectedly chic way to wear houndstooth has us shopping this timeless fashion trend

Renée Zellweger just took houndstooth to a daring new level, and we're promptly off to shop items in this timeless pattern for our own wardrobes.

Renée Zellweger stunned in a beautiful houndstooth outfit this month during the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Premiere in Amsterdam. Expertly styled by Petra Flannery, we can't stop thinking about the one-shoulder dress by Tamara Ralph - Jimmy Choo heels were also a perfect finishing touch.

When it comes to spring and summer fashion trends, prints and patterns are set to be huge, and nothing is more ageless and eye-catching than houndstooth. After seeing the actress's incredible attire, we're now just as exciting to shop for houndstooth pieces as we are for the final Bridget Jones instalment to land.

(Image credit: Daniel Kroll/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Shop houndstooth pieces

Reiss Black Halle Houndstooth Midi Dress £148.00 at Next The Reiss Halle dress features a bold houndstooth print, with asymmetric ruching at the waist giving a stunning silhouette. Complete with a classic round neckline and long sleeves, it perfectly balances timeless and modern design. French Connection Holden Houndstooth Wide Leg Trousers £89.00 at French Connection These Holden houndstooth wide leg trousers are the perfect way to incorporate the pattern into your capsule wardrobe. The wide leg silhouette featuring two side pockets, belt loops and leg pleats, give elegant lines and offer a classic feel. Sosandar Dogtooth Knitted Midi Dress £85.00 at Freemans This dress is so eye-catching, and we're in love with it. In Sosandar's signature flattering fit & flare style, this features chic and waist-cinching horse-bit buckle detail, on-trend dogtooth midi skirt, and a lightweight-but-cosy knit top. Just add your favourite jacket and boots. Crew Clothing Blue Houndstooth Roll Neck Jumper £79.00 at Next A casual yet stunning way to incorporate houndstooth into your outfits, this jumper has it all. Supersoft thanks to the touch of cashmere in the fabric blend, the ribbed roll neck is ideal for springtime days that still feel chilly. Pair with jeans or a skirt, and dress up or down for any occasion. Sosandar Grey & White Dogtooth Blazer £89.00 at Freemans Blazers are a staple of any wardrobe, and a houndstooth blazer will elevate the garment to another level. Featuring a flattering single-breasted fit, this one is perfect for any occasion, offering a totally luxe look. Karen Millen Boucle Dogtooth Jacket £60.00 (was £119.00) at Karen Millen As well as being chic, elegant and generally perfect, this jacket currently has a whopping 60 per cent off, so grab one for your wardrobe while you can. Style it with anything, from tailored trousers, to jeans for an elevated look that will take you seamlessly from day to night.

Woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is a fan of how Renée chose to wear the houndstooth trend. "Only last week Kate Middleton wore her favourite houndstooth dress with a pussybow neckline, but Renee just gave houndstooth the most incredible twist.

The one shoulder shape and asymmetric pleating on this dress is utterly stunning. It's a super glamorous take on the heritage trend that's so huge at the moment," Caroline says. Completing her look with a simple up-do and pared back makeup, this is one of the best red carpet looks we've seen.