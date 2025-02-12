Renée Zellweger's unexpectedly chic way to wear houndstooth has us shopping this timeless fashion trend
Renée Zellweger just took houndstooth to a daring new level, and we can't wait to add items in this timeless pattern to our wardrobes
Renée Zellweger just took houndstooth to a daring new level, and we're promptly off to shop items in this timeless pattern for our own wardrobes.
Renée Zellweger stunned in a beautiful houndstooth outfit this month during the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Premiere in Amsterdam. Expertly styled by Petra Flannery, we can't stop thinking about the one-shoulder dress by Tamara Ralph - Jimmy Choo heels were also a perfect finishing touch.
When it comes to spring and summer fashion trends, prints and patterns are set to be huge, and nothing is more ageless and eye-catching than houndstooth. After seeing the actress's incredible attire, we're now just as exciting to shop for houndstooth pieces as we are for the final Bridget Jones instalment to land.
Shop houndstooth pieces
The Reiss Halle dress features a bold houndstooth print, with asymmetric ruching at the waist giving a stunning silhouette. Complete with a classic round neckline and long sleeves, it perfectly balances timeless and modern design.
These Holden houndstooth wide leg trousers are the perfect way to incorporate the pattern into your capsule wardrobe. The wide leg silhouette featuring two side pockets, belt loops and leg pleats, give elegant lines and offer a classic feel.
This dress is so eye-catching, and we're in love with it. In Sosandar's signature flattering fit & flare style, this features chic and waist-cinching horse-bit buckle detail, on-trend dogtooth midi skirt, and a lightweight-but-cosy knit top. Just add your favourite jacket and boots.
A casual yet stunning way to incorporate houndstooth into your outfits, this jumper has it all. Supersoft thanks to the touch of cashmere in the fabric blend, the ribbed roll neck is ideal for springtime days that still feel chilly. Pair with jeans or a skirt, and dress up or down for any occasion.
Blazers are a staple of any wardrobe, and a houndstooth blazer will elevate the garment to another level. Featuring a flattering single-breasted fit, this one is perfect for any occasion, offering a totally luxe look.
As well as being chic, elegant and generally perfect, this jacket currently has a whopping 60 per cent off, so grab one for your wardrobe while you can. Style it with anything, from tailored trousers, to jeans for an elevated look that will take you seamlessly from day to night.
Woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is a fan of how Renée chose to wear the houndstooth trend. "Only last week Kate Middleton wore her favourite houndstooth dress with a pussybow neckline, but Renee just gave houndstooth the most incredible twist.
The one shoulder shape and asymmetric pleating on this dress is utterly stunning. It's a super glamorous take on the heritage trend that's so huge at the moment," Caroline says. Completing her look with a simple up-do and pared back makeup, this is one of the best red carpet looks we've seen.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
For a '90s blowout that defies the laws of gravity, Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist swears by these 3 easy tricks
Want extra 'va va voom'? Hairstylist Chris McMillan has a few pointers...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Remember Kate Middleton's raspberry pink knit and coat combination? We're taking notes for Valentine's Day
The Princess of Wales's Boden jumper from 2021 was all the inspiration you'll ever need for styling bold pink in a wearable way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle loves these Sorel snow boots so much, she got them in two colours - and they're now on sale
The brand is a favourite of Kate Middleton's too
By Caroline Parr Published
-
It's officially trench coat season: Kate Winslet's classic Burberry style is the rainy day inspiration we need
"It's always Burberry weather"
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Emilia Fox’s signature style in Silent Witness season 28 was all about knitted vests - so now we're shopping them
Silent Witness star Emilia Fox wore one item more than any other in season 28 and we're feeling inspired by her knitted vest collection
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's just showed us exactly how to wear all-over baby pink in February
Baby pink is set to be a huge trend for spring and summer this year
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Holly Willoughby just jumped on the summer belt trend set to be big in 2025
Celebrity Bear Hunt host Holly Willoughby has stepped out wearing a woven belt over a sleek black playsuit and it's a chic summer accessory
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eyeglasses trends 2025: how to find flattering frames that feel really fresh
If the eyes are the windows to the soul, make sure they're well-dressed with a frame from the latest eyeglasses trends
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
Amanda Holden's mini dress, long belted coat and designer bag is monochrome done right
Amanda looked chic and effortlessly stylish in head-to-toe black as she headed to work
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Twist seam jeans is the new denim trend you need to know - just ask Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez
Jeans with a twist...
By Caroline Parr Published