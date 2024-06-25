Reese Witherspoon swaps all-American look for chic Scandi style in chunky trainers and cool blue knit
Reese took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her recent trip to Denmark and Sweden
While we've gotten used to seeing her in summer dresses and preppy shirts lately, Reese Witherspoon nailed Scandi chic in a pair of cool chunky trainers and a casual blue knit in her newest Instagram upload.
Posing for a picture in Copenhagen, the Big Little Lies star soaked in the sun and enjoyed a bike ride through the Danish city. While she shared other snippets from her European vacation, including a martini and many local dishes, it's her combination of her best white trainers, sleek trousers and a light summer knit that's got us heart-eyed.
In the social media upload, the 48-year-old wore a summer capsule wardrobe essential in the form of a crew neck in a stunning royal blue shade. Perfect for cooler days, Reese sported the knit with rolled-up sleeves as she rode through the European city with a pair of super cool sunnies.
Channel Reese's Style
A pair of sleek tapered black trousers like Reese's are a style must-have if you love easy, elegant and chic outfits that boast minimalism and comfort.
This cotton-rich jumper from Arket is ideal for summer and it's boxy design is super breathable. The perfect piece for layering over summer outfits when the evening chill hits.
Whether you are enjoying some summer sun abroad or making the most of the UK, this M&S pair of shades are a great addition to your summer wardrobe and adhere to timeless sunglasses trends.
Shop Cool Chunky Trainers
On Sale Now
A favourite of the Princess of Wales, these trainers are the ultimate easy go-to shoe. Wear them with summer dresses for a relaxed look or style with jeans for when you are running errands but still want a timeless look.
Reese's Exact Trainers
If you really want to steal Reese's stlye, these are an exact match for the shoes she chose for her Scandinavian bike ride. With a chunky sole and gold embellishments, these Autry sneakers will add a little shimmer to any outfit.
Rather than donning a summery skirt or jeans though, The Morning Show actor opted for a pair of tapered black trousers that added even more of a chic Scandi edge to her outfit.
When it came to accessories, Reese added a dainty gold bracelet and layered two chain-link necklaces - proving that less is often more with jewellery trends.
Of course, Reese did add a bit of dramatic flare to her outfit. As seen in the photo, she sported a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses that emphasised her Hollywood smile.
There was also a nod to her usual all-American look with a pair of metallic gold and white sneakers from Autry. The Medalist low-top trainers offer a super trendy chunky design, making them perfect for city exploration.
And our Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, can't get enough of Reese's uber cool outfit.
She explained, "Autry might be a trainer brand born in Dallas, Texas, but Reese’s outfit has definitely got a Scandinavian feel to it."
Caroline also explained why the Legally Blonde actor had such timeless style, saying, "Simplicity is what Reese does so well, and in this look she really lets the bold blue colour of her knit do the talking.
"The cropped length and slightly flared shape of the trousers is super flattering, and the addition of cat eye sunglasses and a gold paperclip necklace is perfection. It’s proof that sometimes less is more!"
