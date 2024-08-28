Reese Witherspoon's mustard cardigan and elegant gold jewellery prove how easy it is to make bright hues more wearable
We love her chic padlock necklace
We never like to wish summer away - but after seeing Reese Witherspoon's stylish mustard cardigan, we're ready to welcome knitwear season with open arms.
Although your autumn capsule wardrobe is probably filled with neutrals, there's always room for some pops of colour to liven things up. Yellow tones can be slightly intimidating to introduce to your outfit rotation if you're not a seasoned wearer, but Reese Witherspoon's look proves that it only takes some elegant jewellery to make even the most statement tones look expensive and versatile.
The actor and producer shared a photo with her dog, Minnie, to celebrate National Dog Day, and we can't get enough of her understated yet chic way of styling knitwear. We're immediately taking notes for our transitional ensembles...
Colourful knitwear can be the thing to make comfortable, casual autumnal outfits much more eye-catching. Styled with a pair of light wash jeans and some of the best white trainers, you've got a standout look that is still comfortable and casual - but not at all basic.
If you don't already have a pair of simple gold hoops in your arsenal, allow Reese to convince you to invest. Understated and sleek but adding a flash of colour, they have the power to make your everyday wardrobe items feel much more luxe.
From the affordable British brand loved by Kate Middleton to high-end investment pieces, sleek jewellery can turn even the most casual outfits into fashion-forward ensembles without going too far out of your sartorial comfort zone.
Mustard isn't the easiest tone to make look luxury, but Reese's styling trick proves that it doesn't take much to give the colour a premium feel - and it works for all statement hues. To avoid feeling like a pop of colour looks out of place in an outfit, complementary metallic tones pull an ensemble together and work to give the look an intentional, thought-out feel.
Gold jewellery in particular can also make your skin tone glow and add some brightness to autumn and winter looks. Although a statement earring or necklace will never go amiss, we love how subtle Reese's jewellery choices are whilst still managing to define her outfit. We're digging out our favourite gold hoops just in time for the transitional months.
