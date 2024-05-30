Reese Witherspoon’s blue blossom wrap dress and ultra volumised hair proves that you can never go wrong with timeless elegance

Reese Witherspoon’s blue blossom wrap dress and ultra volumised hair proved that you can never go wrong with timeless elegance.

Incorporating a splash of colour and pattern into your summer capsule wardrobe is something that will never fail to make a statement, though you can also do this in a subtle way too. Picking classic styles and more low-key prints is a lovely way to switch things up without finding it too daunting. Reese Witherspoon proved this at her niece Abby James Witherspoon’s graduation when she wore a beautiful floral dress by her own Draper James clothing brand. The dress had a timeless wrap design and secured at the waist with a matching belt.

The sweeping v-neckline of Reese’s outfit was so flattering and the subtle puff sleeves added a touch more femininity which was echoed in the gorgeous pattern. Reese’s wrap dress had a neutral white base colour and a pattern of powder blue blooms that resembled hydrangeas, with subtle highlights and shadows to give them more dimension.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Shop Floral Dresses Like Reese Witherspoon's

M&S Floral V-Neck Maxi Dress £49.50 at M&S This floral-print wrap dress is such a beautiful piece to have in your wardrobe ready for any summer days out or evening occasions. It has a tie at the waist, V-neck and short sleeves, as well as a maxi-length skirt that is incredibly elegant. & Other Stories Linen Wrap Dress £125 at & Other Stories Crafted from 100% linen wrap midi dress has short puff sleeves and a fun asymmetric ruffled hemline. The muted blue and white floral print is stunning and the combination of colours makes this so wearable with everything from neutrals to bright reds and greens. Mango Poma Floral Midi Dress £29.99 at Mango This affordable floral midi dress also comes in red and has an easy-to-wear A-line style and a v-neckline. The short sleeves are great for summer and the micro floral print is a delicate way to wear botanical patterns this summer.

Shop Voluminous Hair Essentials

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray £19.45 at Look Fantastic For added volume in any hairstyle, whether you want to keep your hair loose or sweep it up into a ponytail, this texture spray is a brilliant product to have in your collection. It helps to volumise and add bounce, though you can also use it to prep hair and provide grip for updos. Aveda Phomollient Styling Foam Was £21.19, Now £20 at Amazon This is a brilliant product to help add more body, volume and shine to fine or medium hair. It's great to give your hairstyle some initial lift and you simply spray 1-2 pumps into your hands, rub them together to distribute evenly and apply to damp hair. Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Brush £14 at Look Fantastic This beautiful hairbrush from Tangle Teezer is designed to glide effortlessly through your hair to help you detangle it. It has dual-textured bristles to ease out knots and works to preserve strands against potential split ends and breakages.

Small emerald green leaves and stems enhanced the botanical theme of the dress without making the pattern overwhelmingly statement. The pastel blue and bright green were the perfect combination to brighten up Reese’s look and her choice to wear florals was a clever one. Flower prints are perhaps one of the most-seen and most-worn patterns this time of year and their enduring popularity means they never go out of style.

This means that floral dresses like Reese’s blue blossom dress are handy pieces to have in your wardrobe for years to come. They can easily be paired with your best white trainers for a day at the park or out in the garden, or dressed up with wedges and a cardigan for an evening out. Picking a floral dress with a neutral base like white, cream or black also helps to increase the versatility and make them easier to pair with accessories in different colours.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon styled her floral dress in the most glamorous way with a gold necklace and hoop earrings and went for an ultra volumised hair look. The Hollywood star is known for her love of side-swept hairstyles and she accentuated this even more for Abby’s graduation and pushed all of her golden tresses over one shoulder.

Reese’s hair had a lot of volume at the root and Celebrity Hairstylist and Co-Founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, previously told Woman&Home that side-swept hair "suits" everyone.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The side-sweep is such a great universal style as it literally suits all hair lengths and is flattering on all hair textures," James explained, before later revealing that it can also help to balance the features of those with heart-shaped faces like Reese.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty)

The expert said, "Side-swept hair is flattering for a wide range of face shapes, also making it very wearable. Oval and heart-shaped faces can benefit from the asymmetry, balancing their features beautifully."

Although you can wear your side swept hair in gentle waves Reese kept hers almost straight. Her make-up was fresh and glowy, with a rose pink lipstick and blush. This was such a stunning look from Reese Witherspoon and keeping your outfit timeless with a small pop of colour is such an impactful styling choice to make this summer.