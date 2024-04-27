Reese Witherspoon gives a masterclass in how to wear white jeans - we're taking notes for summer
Reese Witherspoon stuns in a simple yet chic all-white outfit for a sunset cruise
Reese Witherspoon has shared a holiday snap in an all-white ensemble that has us looking ahead to summer dressing. The actor shared a dreamy snap of herself looking at the sunset, on what looks like a private yacht - and her outfit is stunning in its simplicity.
In one of the best white jeans outfits we've seen this year, Reese teamed some flattering bootcut jeans with a neutral knit for the occasion, showing that sometimes the most simple outfits are the most striking. 'Don’t worry about a thing... except going overboard!' she captioned the sticking set of images, taken just as the sun was setting, which show the actor beaming at the camera before looking into the horizon.
Fans were quick to express their approval of how Reese has mastered wearing classic white jeans, with one writing, "Dear Reese I’ve been looking for good white jeans please tell me where you got these." While another said, "I love a white bootcut jean. Mine are terra cotta by 3:15PM." And a third wrote, "You look as beautiful as the skyline."
White jeans can be notoriously tricky to wear, but Reese shows us that pairing them with a simple knit makes for an effortlessly chic summer look. Not sure what style is right for you? Our guide to the best jeans for your body type has everything you need to know to pick the most comfortable and flattering pair for your shape. Reese's white bootcut jeans are a good bet for any shape, with a fitted waist and subtle flare below the knee.
Want to emulate Reese's summer style? We've compiled our picks from the high street below. Now all we need is some sunshine...
Shop Reese's style
These mid-rise, contour bootcut white jeans from Zara have an ultra flattering cut, and are really affordable. They're made with stretch fabric for greater comfort, and a fitted leg for a beautiful silhouette.
Stretchy and super-comfortable, a flattering high waist and classic kick flare cut, these white jeans from Sosander are available in a range of sizes and in short, regular and long, so there's a fit for all.
These high-rise flared jeans from Reiss are versatile enough to be worn day or night and will make a great addition to your capsule wardrobe. Plus they currently have 50% off.
Currently reduced by £18 at John Lewis, this stunning v-neck wool jumper would work beautifully with a pair of white jeans. It's also available in black, purple, green and a lighter purple that would look stunning too.
You can't go wrong with this gorgeous cream cotton v-neck jumper from Boden. The plunge neck and fitted cut is really flattering, and the material is thin and breathable to keep you cool and comfortable.
Looking for more outfit ideas as we transition into the new season? Take a look at our guide to how to create a spring casual wardrobe that will take you into the summer months.
