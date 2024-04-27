Reese Witherspoon gives a masterclass in how to wear white jeans - we're taking notes for summer

Reese Witherspoon has shared a holiday snap in an all-white ensemble that has us looking ahead to summer dressing. The actor shared a dreamy snap of herself looking at the sunset, on what looks like a private yacht - and her outfit is stunning in its simplicity.

In one of the best white jeans outfits we've seen this year, Reese teamed some flattering bootcut jeans with a neutral knit for the occasion, showing that sometimes the most simple outfits are the most striking. 'Don’t worry about a thing... except going overboard!' she captioned the sticking set of images, taken just as the sun was setting, which show the actor beaming at the camera before looking into the horizon.

Fans were quick to express their approval of how Reese has mastered wearing classic white jeans, with one writing, "Dear Reese I’ve been looking for good white jeans please tell me where you got these." While another said, "I love a white bootcut jean. Mine are terra cotta by 3:15PM." And a third wrote, "You look as beautiful as the skyline."

White jeans can be notoriously tricky to wear, but Reese shows us that pairing them with a simple knit makes for an effortlessly chic summer look. Not sure what style is right for you? Our guide to the best jeans for your body type has everything you need to know to pick the most comfortable and flattering pair for your shape. Reese's white bootcut jeans are a good bet for any shape, with a fitted waist and subtle flare below the knee.

Want to emulate Reese's summer style? We've compiled our picks from the high street below. Now all we need is some sunshine...

Looking for more outfit ideas as we transition into the new season? Take a look at our guide to how to create a spring casual wardrobe that will take you into the summer months.