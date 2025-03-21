Ranvir Singh blends high street like a pro in Zara and Mango - her flattering short sleeved co-ord is on our wishlist
Ranvir Singh styled a neutral short-sleeved blazer and flares with cognac-brown heels from Mango to create a sophisticated look
Ranvir Singh has just blended high street items like a pro with her flattering short-sleeved co-ord from Zara and Mango heels.
When you want beautiful tailoring and affordable prices the high street is the place to head and Ranvir Singh has recently combined two of our favourite brands, Zara and Mango, to create what we think would make an exceptional date night outfit. The broadcaster was styled by the brilliant Bronagh Webster for ITV’s Lorraine on 14th March and wore a spring suit from Zara with Mango heels. The suit was a little different from the tailored pieces you might already have in your collection as the blazer had short sleeves and a scoop neckline.
This gave it more of a waistcoat-esque appearance and it worked so well as a top in its own right, but you could also easily wear it over a cami as an extra layer on cooler days. Ranvir’s £49.99 blazer has shoulder pads that give it a gorgeous structured shape and front flap pockets.
A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv)
A photo posted by on
Shop Ranvir Singh's Outfit
Exact Match
If you've never considering adding a short sleeved blazer to your collection before you might want to now after seeing Ranvir's fabulous Zara one. This has shoulder pads giving it extra structure as well as front flap pockets and fastens with brown buttons up the front.
Exact Match
These high-waisted trousers have front pockets, as well as faux welt pockets at the back. They are flared and whether or not you imagine yourself wearing them with the matching blazer like Ranvir did, these are such an easy wardrobe staple to style.
Exact Match
Simple and stunning, these cognac brown court shoes look great with the Zara suit but we'd also wear them with white dresses and linen outfits in the summer. They're made from faux leather and have a pointed toe and stiletto heel.
Shop An Outfit Alternative
If you want a slightly different colour but love Ranvir Singh's tailored look, then these cream high-waisted trousers are gorgeous. They have a stylish straight leg silhouette with front pleats and can be worn with or without the matching waistcoat.
Also available in a range of other colours, this longline waistcoat has a similar feel to Ranvir's blazer with the rounded neckline and buttons up the front. The hemline is exaggerated and there are handy welt pockets too.
The short sleeves are also a wonderful detail and they cut off at a great point on the arm. They're slightly longer than capped sleeves and this style is incredibly flattering and gives more coverage than a strappy waistcoat or tailored top. The blazer fastens up the front like a cardigan with tortoiseshell buttons that bring a lovely amount of contrast against the blazer’s taupe colour.
As Ranvir herself said in her caption, this is a "lovely neutral tone" and earthy, stone colours like this are a big spring/summer fashion trend for 2025. We can see why they’re proving so popular as you don’t have to worry about potential colour clashes as they can work seamlessly with so many other shades.
Although we personally love a bright, bold suit look, it’s not for everyone and the broadcaster’s take on tailored co-ords is a lot more wearable day-to-day - and for different occasions.
A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine)
A photo posted by on
She wore the blazer with the matching high-waisted suit trousers whilst working on Lorraine, but the designs meant that it didn’t feel too formal or corporate as an outfit. The scoop neckline of the blazer and lack of lapels makes the Zara suit feel more relaxed, as does the flared silhouette of the trousers. If we were styling this tailored outfit for more low-key occasions we’d pair the suit with our best white trainers or brown ballet flats or sandals.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
However, for a more elevated look or an evening out, Ranvir Singh’s approach is perfect. She wore £45.99 Mango heels that were a cognac brown hue and about as timeless as it comes. They were stiletto court shoes with pointed toes that were just visible underneath her trousers.
A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv)
A photo posted by on
There’s a reason that court shoes are one of the Royal Family’s go-to shoe styles too, as they’re smart and minimalist. The combination of the Zara co-ord and the Mango shoes was a sensational one and these two brands are often worn by Ranvir Singh. Back in February she wore a three-piece scarlet suit by Mango in honour of Valentine’s Day, showing how much she loves high street tailoring.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Victoria Beckham relies on these two hair products for her signature glossy look - and they're less than £10 each
This A lister-approved duo are set to give limp, lacklustre locks some well-deserved oomph
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Cat Deeley just made this trending fabric look so luxurious - and here's exactly how
Her sophisticated crochet co-ord is available to shop at Zara today
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cat Deeley just made this trending fabric look so luxurious - and here's exactly how
Her sophisticated crochet co-ord is available to shop at Zara today
By Molly Smith Published
-
Hold on - did Emilia Fox’s candy pink Wyse London dress just make us fall for spring florals all over again?
Emilia Fox has shown why spring florals deserve their place as a classic seasonal trend and her Wyse dress is sensational
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Denim trends 2025: what's hot and what's not for the months ahead
Our style expert breaks down the top 7 denim trends for 2025 - and tries them on for size
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
I'm a fashion editor with a vast collection of trainers - these Russell & Bromley flatforms are my new favourite
Are the Park Mid trainers worth the premium price tag? Our Fashion Editor certainly thinks so
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Moss reveals this season's must-have wardrobe piece - and it will immediately elevate your all-black outfits
Shop our favourite versions just in time for spring
By Molly Smith Published
-
I tried Mango's viral barn jacket - here's why it really does deserve a place in your spring wardrobe
Available to shop now, snap this style up quickly before it sells out
By Molly Smith Published
-
If you've got big boobs you're going to love this minimiser bra from Next - you get two confidence-boosting bras for the price of one
Great value for money, this pack of 2 bras is available in sizes F-K cup
By Julie Player Published
-
Forget raffia, crochet is the style we’re reaching for and Lisa Snowdon’s vibrant dress is what’s convinced us
Lisa Snowdon has just worn a fabulous crochet dress and this textured style isn't as hard to wear as you might think
By Emma Shacklock Published