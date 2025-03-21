Ranvir Singh blends high street like a pro in Zara and Mango - her flattering short sleeved co-ord is on our wishlist

Ranvir Singh has just blended high street items like a pro with her flattering short-sleeved co-ord from Zara and Mango heels.

When you want beautiful tailoring and affordable prices the high street is the place to head and Ranvir Singh has recently combined two of our favourite brands, Zara and Mango, to create what we think would make an exceptional date night outfit. The broadcaster was styled by the brilliant Bronagh Webster for ITV’s Lorraine on 14th March and wore a spring suit from Zara with Mango heels. The suit was a little different from the tailored pieces you might already have in your collection as the blazer had short sleeves and a scoop neckline.

This gave it more of a waistcoat-esque appearance and it worked so well as a top in its own right, but you could also easily wear it over a cami as an extra layer on cooler days. Ranvir’s £49.99 blazer has shoulder pads that give it a gorgeous structured shape and front flap pockets.

A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv) A photo posted by on

Shop Ranvir Singh's Outfit

Exact Match Zara Short Sleeved Blazer £49.99 at Zara If you've never considering adding a short sleeved blazer to your collection before you might want to now after seeing Ranvir's fabulous Zara one. This has shoulder pads giving it extra structure as well as front flap pockets and fastens with brown buttons up the front. Exact Match Zara High-Waisted Flares £29.99 at Zara These high-waisted trousers have front pockets, as well as faux welt pockets at the back. They are flared and whether or not you imagine yourself wearing them with the matching blazer like Ranvir did, these are such an easy wardrobe staple to style. Exact Match Mango Court Shoe Heels £45.99 at Mango Simple and stunning, these cognac brown court shoes look great with the Zara suit but we'd also wear them with white dresses and linen outfits in the summer. They're made from faux leather and have a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

Shop An Outfit Alternative

Nobody's Child Cream Trousers £85 at Nobody's Child If you want a slightly different colour but love Ranvir Singh's tailored look, then these cream high-waisted trousers are gorgeous. They have a stylish straight leg silhouette with front pleats and can be worn with or without the matching waistcoat. Nobody's Child Cream Waistcoat £79 at Nobody's Child Also available in a range of other colours, this longline waistcoat has a similar feel to Ranvir's blazer with the rounded neckline and buttons up the front. The hemline is exaggerated and there are handy welt pockets too. M&S Suede Slingback Heels £55 at M&S With a lower heel and slingback design these are something a little different to Ranvir's shoes but still very chic. The strap helps to keep them secure and M&S's Insolia® technology redistributes weight away from the balls of your feet, reducing pressure.

The short sleeves are also a wonderful detail and they cut off at a great point on the arm. They're slightly longer than capped sleeves and this style is incredibly flattering and gives more coverage than a strappy waistcoat or tailored top. The blazer fastens up the front like a cardigan with tortoiseshell buttons that bring a lovely amount of contrast against the blazer’s taupe colour.

As Ranvir herself said in her caption, this is a "lovely neutral tone" and earthy, stone colours like this are a big spring/summer fashion trend for 2025. We can see why they’re proving so popular as you don’t have to worry about potential colour clashes as they can work seamlessly with so many other shades.

Although we personally love a bright, bold suit look, it’s not for everyone and the broadcaster’s take on tailored co-ords is a lot more wearable day-to-day - and for different occasions.

A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine) A photo posted by on

She wore the blazer with the matching high-waisted suit trousers whilst working on Lorraine, but the designs meant that it didn’t feel too formal or corporate as an outfit. The scoop neckline of the blazer and lack of lapels makes the Zara suit feel more relaxed, as does the flared silhouette of the trousers. If we were styling this tailored outfit for more low-key occasions we’d pair the suit with our best white trainers or brown ballet flats or sandals.

However, for a more elevated look or an evening out, Ranvir Singh’s approach is perfect. She wore £45.99 Mango heels that were a cognac brown hue and about as timeless as it comes. They were stiletto court shoes with pointed toes that were just visible underneath her trousers.

A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv) A photo posted by on

There’s a reason that court shoes are one of the Royal Family’s go-to shoe styles too, as they’re smart and minimalist. The combination of the Zara co-ord and the Mango shoes was a sensational one and these two brands are often worn by Ranvir Singh. Back in February she wore a three-piece scarlet suit by Mango in honour of Valentine’s Day, showing how much she loves high street tailoring.