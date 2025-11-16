Rachel Stevens' chocolate suede and leather look is the outfit formula to invest in this season
The petite star's take on these three major trends is too chic not to try
When it comes to petite fashion inspiration. Rachel Stevens is someone not to be ignored. Regularly on our best dressed lists, we love seeing how she puts outfits together and adapts trends for her proportions, and her latest Instagram outfit had us taking notes.
Styling up the perfect smart casual outfit, Rachel teamed her Zara knit with a pair of leather trousers by Nanushka, and a relaxed suede shacket by Sezane. The understated separates worked so well together, and Rachel gave them a fancier spin by adding a silky patterned scarf, the cult-loved Puzzle Edge bag by Loewe, and a pair of heeled boots by Loeffler Randall.
The ensemble will suit all kinds of plans for the coming weeks and then right through into new year too. It’s a timeless outfit formula but still manages to feel very contemporary and polished, and the good news is that you can find her exact pieces as we as some similar style staples below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
This best-selling, soft suede shacket has been a favourite amongst the style set because it's brilliantly versatile. It the perfect lighter layer for this time of year.
Exact Match
The sorter sleeves give this wool top a dressier feel than an oversized jumper but will feel equally as cosy to wear. Try teaming with a tailored co-ord for the office.
Exact Match
The subtle curved heel gives this otherwise simple pair of ankle boots a high fashion spin. Use them to finish everything from your barrel leg jeans to a floaty dress.
This is such a good designer lookalike for the star's Loewe accessory . A quick glance and people will think you've bagged yourself the real thing.
Rachel's outfit will work well with most autumn capsule wardrobes, and especially if you are petite. The star is 5ft1 and often shows off current trends, adapting them to her proportions.
If you classify as petite, take note from the star and opt for pieces that won't swamp your fabric, tailoring is your friend, and slightly cropped trouser hems when different leg lengths are available are a great idea.
Go for slightly shorter length tops and jackets that will fall neatly on your waist or hips, and try browsing from the Petite ranges for those key silhouettes that really need to fit your proportions exactly.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
