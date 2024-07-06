Queen Maxima goes bold in flares, chunky pink necklace and seriously luxurious Hermes clutch that we're just so jealous of

Queen Maxima ditched midi dresses and skirts in favour of flares for her latest royal outing, going bold when it came to accessorising with a statement necklace and Hermes clutch.

Choosing a T-shirt and flared trousers combo as she visited a playground in Zevenbergschen Hoek this week, Queen Maxima channelled pink pastels with both her clothes and accessories.

A classic summer colour trend, the hue was ultra-flattering on the Dutch Queen and highlighted her blonde locks as she toured the small village, opting for the pretty pink top with her crisp white trousers.

Rather than looking underdressed, Queen Maxima looked timeless thanks to the top sculpted design. With its structured shoulders, capped sleeves and fitted style, the Natancouture T-shirt created a classic hourglass silhouette, while her trousers also emphasised this, with their high waisted and flared cut.

As she met representatives from the local community, Queen Maxima upped the glamour by adding accessories in the same pinkish tones.

Instead of raiding the royal collection, the mother-of-three added bold costume jewellery from St Erasmus.

With their large floral motifs, heavy beading and pink crystals, the necklace could have disrupted the sophisticated look. As it and the matching earring were in similar hues, though, they blended seamlessly with the rest of her summery outfit.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers and designer bag lovers will have also noticed Queen Maxima’s stunning Hermes clutch and its iconic ‘H’ emblem. A favourite of the royal, this nude toned bag has been paired with countless outfits thanks to its minimal and timeless design.

Though other monarchs have ditched the heels in recent years, the Queen decided to put her best foot forward in shoes from Ferragamo.

Coming in a similar colour palette, the nude pumps had an extra bit of glitz thanks to their golden chunky heel and bow detail.

For those that are tempted to recreate the look, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, reveals how to get it right with ease.

She says, "These are relatively muted hues for colour-loving Queen Maxima, but staying true to her style she teamed her trousers and top with a statement necklace, earrings and ring to add hefty amounts of sparkle.

"It's a great example of jewellery totally transforming an ensemble."