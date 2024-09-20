Move over leopard print, Queen Maxima just proved that feathers are the trend to try this season
The Dutch Queen looked gorgeous in rich emerald green and statement feathers
Queen Maxima bold emerald dress featuring a gorgeous feathered hemline has got us ready to embrace feathers as an autumnal trend.
When it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, including pops of leopard print will always be essential. But we're taking inspiration from another part of the animal kingdom this season, after falling in love with Queen Maxima of the Netherland's feather-adorned hemline.
Feathers might not be the obvious choice for the colder weather but they give any outfit a dramatic, glamorous touch - making them perfect for special occasions or for adding something a little different to everyday dressing. The Dutch Queen's rich green shift dress featuring a bold feather moment shows just how chicly it can be done.
The sleeveless, knee-length shift dress oozed sophistication and style with its timeless cut and luxe jewel tone, nailing Maxima's practical and polished style - while still giving a nod to the quirkier side of her fashion sense.
Fabulous Feathered Dresses
Glamorous and dramatic, this asymmetric gown from Karen Millen was made to stand out. Delicately adorned with feathers along the hemline and sleeve, this dress will make for a showing-stopping party look.
Boho style is timeless, so this Zara dress would make for the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Layered with semi-sheer lace, sequins and feathers, this gown feels like something Sienna Miller would wear but has a high street price tag.
Accent textures, like feathers, are a fool-proof way to make any outfit shine - as the Dutch royal has demonstrated. By keeping the rest of her dress more minimal and muted, it really allowed the feathers to make a statement - especially as the plume moves with the fabric. However, you don’t need hundreds of feathers to make an impact though. Even a black shirt with strategically placed feathers along the cuffs can instantly elevate your outfit, giving you that glamorous look that is still understated.
You can also balance out bolder textures, with colour co-ordinated accessories - just as Maxima did. Despite opting for statement earrings and a whimsical beetle ring, these more maximalist pieces don’t feel out of place with the rest of her outfit.
By keeping to one cohesive colour palette, the accessories blend seamlessly with the rest of her outfit and add to the overall polished feel. Her emerald green D’Orsay Pumps heels work just as well. with the matching colour giving a lengthening effect that highlights Maxima's naturally tall silhouette.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
5 bulbs to plant now to guarantee a colourful garden in spring, according to experts
These are the most colourful flowers that bloom in spring, creating a rainbow-bright display
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning wears the Phase Eight jumpsuit that's worthy of a space in everyone's wardrobe
We all love a glamorous black jumpsuit - and this high street find is a winner!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning wears the Phase Eight jumpsuit that's worthy of a space in everyone's wardrobe
We all love a glamorous black jumpsuit - and this high street find is a winner!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Claudia Schiffer proves just how chic simple outfit formulas can be in a comfortable jeans and white tee combination
It's the ultimate transitional look
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Davina McCall's wide leg jeans and luxurious powder blue jumper is the only outfit combination you'll need this season
Sorry skinny jeans, I'm wearing wide leg jeans forever more
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton's cosy checked coat and sophisticated knee high boots are a masterclass in chic cold weather dressing
This is one of her most timeless looks
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Katherine Jenkins shows us exactly how to layer up our favourite dresses for the cooler days ahead
Layering is key for autumn styling - meaning you can still wear those well-loved dresses
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's relaxed bootcut jeans and cosy Burberry jacket made the dream blend of chic and outdoorsy
The Princess of Wales's Burberry coat, jeans and boots are still giving us outfit inspiration for autumn walks
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Amal Clooney's minimalist outfit exudes elegance - and makes mastering early autumn style so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
By Caroline Parr Published
-
If you like chocolate brown you'll love these & Other Stories slingbacks - they're an uncanny match for the trending YSL patent pumps
These heels are perfect for elevating a sleek tailored blazer and denim jeans
By Molly Smith Published