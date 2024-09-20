Move over leopard print, Queen Maxima just proved that feathers are the trend to try this season

Queen Maxima bold emerald dress featuring a gorgeous feathered hemline has got us ready to embrace feathers as an autumnal trend.

When it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, including pops of leopard print will always be essential. But we're taking inspiration from another part of the animal kingdom this season, after falling in love with Queen Maxima of the Netherland's feather-adorned hemline.

Feathers might not be the obvious choice for the colder weather but they give any outfit a dramatic, glamorous touch - making them perfect for special occasions or for adding something a little different to everyday dressing. The Dutch Queen's rich green shift dress featuring a bold feather moment shows just how chicly it can be done.

The sleeveless, knee-length shift dress oozed sophistication and style with its timeless cut and luxe jewel tone, nailing Maxima's practical and polished style - while still giving a nod to the quirkier side of her fashion sense.

Fabulous Feathered Dresses

Accent textures, like feathers, are a fool-proof way to make any outfit shine - as the Dutch royal has demonstrated. By keeping the rest of her dress more minimal and muted, it really allowed the feathers to make a statement - especially as the plume moves with the fabric. However, you don’t need hundreds of feathers to make an impact though. Even a black shirt with strategically placed feathers along the cuffs can instantly elevate your outfit, giving you that glamorous look that is still understated.

You can also balance out bolder textures, with colour co-ordinated accessories - just as Maxima did. Despite opting for statement earrings and a whimsical beetle ring, these more maximalist pieces don’t feel out of place with the rest of her outfit.

By keeping to one cohesive colour palette, the accessories blend seamlessly with the rest of her outfit and add to the overall polished feel. Her emerald green D’Orsay Pumps heels work just as well. with the matching colour giving a lengthening effect that highlights Maxima's naturally tall silhouette.