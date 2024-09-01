Queen Maxima just re-wore the most stunning royal blue dress with whimsical print – it's the best wedding guest dress for late summer nuptials

It may be late summer, but wedding season is still very much in swing, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands just gave us some wedding guest outfit inspiration, re-wearing a beautiful blue dress.

The monarch stepped out in a sleeveless, royal blue midi dress with piqué cotton and stencil pattern from one of her favourite brands, Natan, navy heels and elaborate cream headband to attend the opening of social cultural center De Basis in Soest. Her signature long blond hair was tied up around her headwear, and she wore minimal but beautiful, elegant accessories - including stunning silver and blue drop earrings – letting her statement dress do all the talking.

The perfect wedding guest dress inspiration for the weather right now, the midi length provides appropriate coverage to keep her both cool inside and warmer outside. The high neck and cut off sleeves doing the same, and lending themselves perfectly to be layered under a thin shawl or cardigan for added warmth.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Patrick van Katwijk)

This isn't the first time Queen Maxima has worn this dress, her first stepping out in the elegant piece back in 2022 to present the Appeltjes van Oranje awards. We love how she has reworked the dress with different accessories to create an entirely different look, showing just how versatile the piece is.

Queen Maxima proved even further how suitable for a wedding this style of dress is, as she joined in a dance class during the opening alongside some of the other attendees.

