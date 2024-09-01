Queen Maxima just re-wore the most stunning royal blue dress with whimsical print – it's the best wedding guest dress for late summer nuptials
It may be late summer, but wedding season is still very much in swing, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands just gave us some wedding guest outfit inspiration, re-wearing a beautiful blue dress.
The monarch stepped out in a sleeveless, royal blue midi dress with piqué cotton and stencil pattern from one of her favourite brands, Natan, navy heels and elaborate cream headband to attend the opening of social cultural center De Basis in Soest. Her signature long blond hair was tied up around her headwear, and she wore minimal but beautiful, elegant accessories - including stunning silver and blue drop earrings – letting her statement dress do all the talking.
The perfect wedding guest dress inspiration for the weather right now, the midi length provides appropriate coverage to keep her both cool inside and warmer outside. The high neck and cut off sleeves doing the same, and lending themselves perfectly to be layered under a thin shawl or cardigan for added warmth.
Shop midi dresses
We love the whimsical print on this dress, which is similar to the white design on Queen Maxima's piece. The styling options for this dress are endless - it would work dressed down for everyday and the office, as well as with heels and a polished clutch for a special occasion. A great all-rounder.
It's not hard to see why this Yumi wrap midi dress is a bestseller on John Lewis. Available in green, black and orange too, the dress has the most figure-flattering cut and pretty floral design. The shape flatters the neckline, shoulders and arms, and floaty bottom will leave you feeling cool and comfortable all day.
We love the alternative design and colour for this animal print dress, which would make a beautiful occasion piece. The knotted detail at the waist makes for a super flattering fit, and the thigh split adds an edge, elevating the piece overall. You won't need much in the way of accessories with this statement dress.
This isn't the first time Queen Maxima has worn this dress, her first stepping out in the elegant piece back in 2022 to present the Appeltjes van Oranje awards. We love how she has reworked the dress with different accessories to create an entirely different look, showing just how versatile the piece is.
Queen Maxima proved even further how suitable for a wedding this style of dress is, as she joined in a dance class during the opening alongside some of the other attendees.
Shop accessories
These twist drop earrings are understated elegance at its finest. Made from sterling silver, they are twisted into a delicate eight figure, with faceted round-cut semi-precious stone in the middle. And the simple hook fitting makes them really to put on and take off.
Queen Maxima's heels have a shine that elevates her whole outfit, and these 'Fiji' style pair are strikingly similar. The high heel is offset by a cushioned insole to provide maximum comfort for all day wear. And they have a huge 70% off right now.
These 9ct Rose Gold Pimlico drop earrings are simply sublime. The butterfly-fitting design features three round-cut faceted semi-precious stones, lined together with a classic chain. Available in blue topaz, tourmaline and peridot, there's a shade for every occasion.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
